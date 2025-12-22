India at forefront of digital health, innovative technologies: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) India is at the forefront of digital health and innovative technologies, said Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, on Monday.

Addressing the seventh annual convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, the Minister urged the new doctors to hold onto the touch of humanity during medical practice.

“Today, India is at the forefront of digital health and innovative technologies because we want to fulfil the larger goal of universal healthcare,” the Union Minister said.

“As doctors, you have entered into a social contract, so that touch of humanity should not go anywhere”, she added.

Patel congratulated the graduating students and emphasised the pivotal role of public medical institutions in strengthening India’s healthcare system.

“The degrees that you will receive today are more than certificates of merit. They are the qualities and traits of compassion, dedication, and perseverance that you will follow from now onwards in your medical profession.”

She urged the young doctors to uphold ethical medical practice, compassion, and a strong commitment to serving underserved and marginalized communities.

Notably, the Minister also highlighted the transformation achieved in India’s Healthcare landscape in the last 11 years.

“At the primary level, there are more than 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational in the country, which are providing comprehensive primary care services to the people. The government is fixing up the critical gaps in secondary healthcare facilities like CHCs and district hospitals, and we are also expanding the network of tertiary care facilities and reimagining medical education,” Patel said.

“In the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. The number of AIIMS has increased from 7 to 23. Undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,28,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to around 82,000 today,” she added.

The Union Minister further informed that more than 62 crore people, accounting for over 40 per cent of India’s population, are being provided with free health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY scheme, the largest health coverage scheme in the world.

“There are also schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and Amrit Pharmacies, which are providing medicines, medical devices, and surgical implants at discounted rates”, she added.

On the occasion, more than 217 postgraduate students, 136 undergraduate students, and 40 super-specialty students were awarded degrees, and 43 students were awarded medals in recognition of their outstanding performance and dedication.

--IANS

rvt/