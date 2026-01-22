India and US discuss threats of illicit drug trafficking, diversion of precursor chemicals

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) India and the United States have concluded the inaugural Drug Policy Executive Working Group meeting in Washington DC while reaffirming commitment to countering synthetic opioids, novel precursors and misuse of digital platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday.

"India and the US held the Inaugural Drug Policy Executive Working Group meeting in Washington DC (20–22 Jan 2026). Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to countering synthetic opioids, novel precursors and misuse of digital platforms, while balancing effective enforcement with facilitation of legitimate trade," the MEA posted on X.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra had delivered opening remarks at the meeting during which the two sides reviewed the progress in mutual efforts and continuing cooperation to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals.

"Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra delivered opening remarks at the India-US Drug Policy Framework Executive Group meeting on Counter-narcotics Cooperation along with Ms Sara Carter, Director of Office of President Trump's Drug Czar. Discussions reviewed the progress in mutual efforts and continuing cooperation to address the threats of illicit drug trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals. Effective, focused enforcement through active bilateral coordination to curb such illicit flows was emphasized," the Indian Embassy in the US posted on X.

Last July, the US Embassy in India had expressed gratitude to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian authorities for helping protect Americans against illegal drugs.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India had stated, "Thanks to NCB and Indian authorities for helping protect Americans against illegal drugs and saving American lives!"

The Embassy's statement came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's post on X, where he congratulated NCB and other agencies for busting a global drug cartel. He stated that Indian agencies are constantly monitoring the sophisticated modes like crypto payments and anonymous drop shippers used by these gangs.

"Congratulations to NCB and all agencies on busting a global drug cartel. The probe set a stellar example of multi-agency coordination, resulting in 8 arrests and seizures of 5 consignments while triggering crackdowns in the US and Australia against the ring that operates across 4 continents and 10+ nations," Home Minister Shah had posted on X.

"Our agencies are constantly monitoring the sophisticated modes like crypto payments and anonymous drop shippers used by these gangs. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji led govt is determined to saw off every drug cartel and protect our youth, no matter where they operate from," he mentioned.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NCB and the HQ Operations Unit had dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate that used encrypted digital platforms, drop shipping models, and cryptocurrency to smuggle controlled medicines across four continents.

The routine vehicle interception near Bengali Market in New Delhi unravelled into a criminal web operating across India, the US, Australia, and Europe. This operation uncovered a global network spanning four continents and more than 10 countries.

