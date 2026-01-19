India and UAE condemn cross-border terrorism, deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday agreed to deepen defence and security cooperation - a core pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership - while underlining the shared interest in regional peace, security and stability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who paid an official visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi on Monday, reviewed the full scope of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and agreed that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to strengthen over the past decade.

This was Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's fifth visit to India in the last 10 years and third official visit to India as the President of the UAE.

During their extensive discussions, both leaders welcomed the visits of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to India in the last two years, noting that these visits marked generational continuity of the bilateral relationship.

"The leaders highlighted deep respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the importance of strategic autonomy. They acknowledged steady and strong bilateral defence and security cooperation as a core pillar of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They welcomed the momentum generated by the recent exchange of visits by the respective Service Chiefs and Commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force of both countries, and the successful conduct of bilateral military exercises. They welcomed the signing of Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership," read a Joint Statement issued after the talks.

"The two leaders reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasised that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts. They agreed to continue cooperation within the framework of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to counter terror financing and strengthen anti-money laundering efforts," it added.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and underlined their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability.

"They noted excellent cooperation and mutual support at multilateral and plurilateral fora. The UAE side conveyed its full support for the success of India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026. The Indian side conveyed its support for the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE at the end of 2026, which will focus on accelerating the implementation of SDG 6, ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all," the statement added.

Recognising the shared cultural and historical heritage between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the UAE’s decision to provide artefacts for the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal.

According to the Joint Statement, the two leaders decided to establish a 'House of India' in Abu Dhabi as a lasting symbol of the India-UAE friendship. They also agreed to continue nurturing vibrant people-to-people ties through youth exchanges aimed at further deepening cultural understanding.

The UAE President also thanked Prime Minister Modi for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi presented traditional Indian gifts to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he welcomed the UAE leader and his family at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

PM Modi gifted the President of UAE a royal carved wooden jhula (swing), a beautifully carved wooden swing from Gujarat that sits at the heart of many Gujarat family homes. It is hand-carved with detailed floral and traditional designs, showing skilled craftsmanship. In Gujarati culture, the jhula symbolises togetherness, conversation and bonding across generations. The gift also resonates deeply with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the 'Year of Family'.

PM Modi also gifted the visiting leader a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box. The Pashmina shawl comes from Kashmir and is made by hand from very fine wool, making it soft, light and warm. The shawl is placed in a decorative silver box made in Telangana. Together, they represent India’s rich tradition of handloom and handicraft.

A Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box was also gifted to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi. She was also gifted Kashmiri Saffron in an ornate silver box. Grown in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is revered for its deep crimson strands and intense aroma.

Earlier, in a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi travelled to the Delhi airport and personally welcomed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he began his third official visit to the country since assuming office.

Both leaders travelled together in the same car from the airport, showcasing their longstanding friendship and the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries. This is the UAE President's fifth visit to India over the past decade.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. His visit illustrates the importance he attaches to a strong India-UAE friendship. Looking forward to our discussions," PM Modi posted on X.

