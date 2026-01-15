India and Sri Lanka discuss enhancing maritime security cooperation in IOR

Colombo, Jan 15 (IANS) India and Sri Lanka held the 13th edition of Navy Staff talks in Colombo with talks focused on strengthening bilateral engagements and enhancing ongoing cooperation towards maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Indian Navy stated on Thursday.

In a statement on X, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated, "13th Edition of Indian Navy - Sri Lanka Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 14 Jan 26 at Colombo. Co-chaired by RAdm Srinivas Maddula, ACNS (FCI) and RAdm Ruwan Rupasena, Director General Training, Sri Lanka Navy. Talks focused on strengthening established bilateral engagements, enhancing ongoing cooperation and collaborative pursuits towards Maritime Security in IOR."

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, visited Sri Lanka last September on an official visit during which he addressed the participants of the National Defence College in Colombo and highlighted the deep historical, cultural and strategic ties binding two nations in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, addressed the participants of the National Defence College, Colombo on 23Sep 25, highlighting the deep historical, cultural and strategic ties binding India and Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean Region. Reflecting on global maritime challenges — shifting geopolitics, rapid technological change and grey-zone tactics — CNS underlined three imperatives: credible capability, deeper cooperation and technological transformation.

"He stressed that both nations rely on the seas for economic & strategic security, citing joint operations in anti-piracy rescues and narcotics interdictions as successful examples of naval collaboration. CNS also underscored the value of platforms like the Goa Maritime Symposium and SLINEX in enhancing shared competence, while noting the role of technology in Green Initiatives and fostering innovation. CNS urged the future leaders to remain agile, people-centric and collaborative, reaffirming India’s commitment to Sri Lanka and a safe, prosperous Indian Ocean Region," the Indian Navy had mentioned last year.

During his visit, Admiral Tripathi also hosted a Deck Reception onboard Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Satpura in Colombo, reaffirming the deep maritime and cultural linkages between two nations. Sri Lanka's Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara was the chief guest at the reception.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, during his official visit to Sri Lanka, hosted a Deck Reception onboard Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Satpura at Colombo, reaffirming the deep maritime and cultural linkages between India and Sri Lanka. The event was graced by Hon. Harshana Nanayakkara, Minister of Justice and National Integration of Sri Lanka, as the Chief Guest, along with High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Mr Santosh Jha. The reception provided a platform to celebrate shared values of friendship, trust and cooperation, while highlighting the commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability & security. Strengthening enduring India-Sri Lanka bonds," the Indian Navy posted on X.

He also held extensive discussions with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo on enduring partnership between two nations in the maritime domain.

--IANS

akl/as