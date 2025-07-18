India and Russia reaffirm commitment to strengthen cultural ties

Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India and Russia on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral cultural and tourism ties during a high-level meeting held in New Delhi between Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Denis Alipov, the Ambassador of Russia to India.

The discussions were focused on enhancing India’s participation in upcoming cultural events in Russia, and broadening the scope of bilateral cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian realm.

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), were also present at the meeting.

"On July 18, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov met with Indian Minister of Culture and Tourism G S Shekhawat. During the conversation, issues of bilateral humanitarian cooperation and intercultural dialogue, as well as prospects for expanding tourist exchange between the two countries were discussed," the Russian Embassy in India posted on X.

The meeting was part of a broader diplomatic agenda to deepen cultural dialogue and facilitate greater people-to-people ties between the two nations. Both the sides expressed their interests in developing sustained engagement through joint cultural initiatives as well as boosting bilateral tourism.

A nine-day 'Bharat Utsav' – or Festival of India - was recently held in Moscow's Manezhnaya Square from July 5-13, celebrating India's rich culture, yoga, cuisine and crafts.

The event was held as part of the major project ‘Summer in Moscow’, that brought together the Russian capital's most vibrant events – more than 1,000 festivals and cultural events, workshops, sports and educational activities.

India and Russia have deep and historic cultural linkages. The famous Russian artist and philosopher Nicholas Roerich eventually settled in Himachal Pradesh. Writers like Leo Tolstoy and Alexander Pushkin had a profound influence on Indian literature and thought.

Leading Russian universities and institutions teach Indian languages. Indian cinema was especially popular in the Soviet period with screenings in most major cities and urban centres. The popularity and ubiquity of Indian movies and actors is remembered fondly even today. Yoga is also immensely popular across Russia.

