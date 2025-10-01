India and Russia hold Special Mechanism Dialogue on Pakistan and Afghanistan

Moscow, Oct 1 (IANS) The Sixth India-Russia Special Mechanism on Pakistan and Afghanistan was held in Moscow, where both sides discussed ongoing conflicts, along with regional and international security issues within the framework of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between both countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, while Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Alexander Venediktov led the Russian side.

“Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor held the Sixth India-Russia Special Mechanism on Pakistan and Afghanistan with Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Alexander Venediktov in Moscow. The consultations also covered current ongoing conflicts and issues of regional and international security in the framework of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the Embassy of India in Moscow posted on X on Wednesday.

In August, during his visit to Russia, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov in Moscow underscoring the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Doval and Manturov discussed a broad spectrum of issues, from military-technical cooperation to joint projects in strategic sectors such as civil aviation, metallurgy, and the chemical industry.

NSA Doval had met Russia's Secretary of the Security Council, Sergei Shoigu as both sides explored ways to deepen strategic ties and enhance cooperation in multilateral forums.

Both sides stressed the need for collaborative efforts ahead of this year’s annual summit, and exchanged views on Russia-India cooperation in multilateral forums, as well as key global security issues.

Doval was also received by the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, marking a significant moment in the evolving strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

The Kremlin described the talks as “constructive,” underscoring the continuity of dialogue between the two countries despite shifting global alignments.

