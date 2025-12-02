December 02, 2025 5:32 AM हिंदी

India and Poland agree to expedite cooperation in defence, cyber security and AI

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) India and Poland held the 11th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Monday, agreeing to expedite cooperation in the sectors of defence and security, science and technology, cyber security and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

During the meeting, the two sides reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Polish side expressed its support for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and European Union.

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George and Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski co-chaired the meeting.

In a statement shared on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The 11th round of India-Poland Foreign Office Consultations was co-chaired by Secretary(West) Sibi George and Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski in New Delhi today. Both sides took stock of progress under the India-Poland Strategic Partnership, particularly with reference to the Five Year Action Plan (2024-2028) agreed during the visit of PM Narendra Modi to Poland in August 2024."

"They also agreed to expedite cooperation in the areas of defence and security, science and technology, cyber security and AI. Both sides reiterated their commitment towards fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Poland is the largest trading partner of 🇮🇳 in Central and Eastern Europe. The Polish side further reiterated its support for an early conclusion of India-EU FTA," the statement added.

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski, reiterating India’s stance for an early cessation of hostilities and an enduring solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

“Spoke to Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland today. He shared his concern about recent developments pertaining to Poland’s security. I underlined that India favors an early end to hostilities and a durable solution for the Ukraine conflict,” the EAM posted on X.

PM Modi visited Poland last year, holding meetings with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, and then-President Andrzej Sebastian Duda. He had also visited prominent sites that are reminiscent of the historic bonding between the two countries. PM Modi had described his visit to Poland as a special one, and called the central European nation India's "valued friend".

"My Poland visit has been special. It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil. This visit gave an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend. We look forward to closer business and cultural connect with Poland. Our friendship can certainly contribute to a better planet. I thank the Polish people and Government for their warmth," PM Modi had posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as

