India and Kuwait discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Kuwait City, May 5 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Paramita Tripathi held a meeting with Kuwait's Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah on Tuesday, discussing ways to strengthen strategic partnership between the two nations across several sectors, including in emerging areas of technology, research and innovation. Both sides also discussed regional developments.

Ambassador Tripathi reiterated India’s solidarity with Kuwait and its support for peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy and the urgent need to ensure safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ambassador Paramita Tripathi called on H.E. Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs of Kuwait today. Reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship and people-to-people ties between India and Kuwait, they discussed regional developments, reviewed the outcomes of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait in December 2024, and explored ways to further strengthen India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership across key areas of cooperation, including in emerging areas of technology, research and innovation," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

"Ambassador reiterated India’s solidarity with Kuwait and its support for peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, and the urgent need to ensure safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security," it added.

On Monday, Sameer Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), held a virtual meeting with Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Hamoud Al-Sabah, President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Kuwait, where they discussed facilitating the early resumption of flight operations by Indian carriers from Kuwait and enhancing connectivity between two nations.

"Shri Sameer Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), held a virtual meeting with H.E. Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Hamoud Al-Sabah, President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Kuwait on 4 May 2026. Both sides emphasized on strengthening ongoing cooperation and facilitating the early resumption of flight operations by Indian carriers from Kuwait, enhancing connectivity and convenience of the large Indian community in Kuwait," the Indian Embassy stated.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his counterpart from Kuwait, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, discussing situation in West Asia and the well-being of the Indian community.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: "A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community."

According to the statement released by Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers discussed efforts being made regarding the regional events.

"His Excellency Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today, Monday, April 13, 2026, from His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the friendly Republic of India, during which the latest developments in regional events and the efforts being made regarding them were discussed," Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

--IANS

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