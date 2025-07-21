India and Guyana reinforce cultural ties with Bhagavad Gita chanting competition

Georgetown, July 21 (IANS) Underlining the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Guyana, the Indian High Commission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Georgetown successfully organised a 'Srimad Bhagavad Gita' chanting competition.

The event, held in collaboration with the Chinmaya Mission in the capital of the South American country, witnessed participation of various temples and socio-cultural organisations.

"It was heartening to witness young children and youth chanting shlokas from Chapter 5 of Bhagavad Gita at the Award Ceremony hosted earlier today. It underlines the deep cultural connection between Guyana and Bharat through our shared heritage and the strong desire in Guyana and India to preserve and reinforce our strong cultural and people to people ties," the High Commission of India in Georgetown posted on X.

"We wish all the very best to our young Guyanese brothers and sisters who participated in this initiative and within a few months demonstrated their mastery in Shloka chanting and appreciation of our shared tradition," the post added.

The programme also included photographic display of important religious sites in and around Kurukshetra - the place where Lord Krishna had recited Gita to Arjuna.

Coinciding with the event, the Indian High Commission in Georgetown also informed the gathering about the forthcoming 'International Gita Mahotsav' scheduled at Haryana's Kurukshetra from November 15 to December 5, 2025, and informed about various cultural events planned on the sidelines of this international event.

The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Georgetown, established in 1972, is one of the oldest Indian Cultural Centres abroad, and also teaches Indian classical dance, yoga and music. The majority of the Indo-Guyanese population strictly follows religious practices brought with them during the time of indentureship.

In November, during a two-day visit to Guyana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a heartwarming religious event that highlighted the deep cultural ties between India and Guyana.

PM Modi also took part in a Ram Bhajan (devotional song) at the Promenade Garden in Georgetown.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Promenade Garden was particularly significant, as it highlighted the strong presence of the Indian diaspora in Guyana, where many people trace their roots back to India. It also reinforced the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Guyana.

--IANS

scor/as