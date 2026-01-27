India and EU solidify defence and security partnership, vow to combat terrorism

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday underlined their commitment to raise the India–EU Strategic Partnership to a higher level based on shared values and principles including democracy, human rights, pluralism, rule of law, and the rules‑based international order with the UN at its core.

The leaders, who co‑chaired the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi, also committed to tackling security threats, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, strengthening economic resilience and security, advancing climate and biodiversity action, and accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, a Joint Statement released after the extensive discussions detailed.

Antonio Costa, and Ursula von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi as the Chief Guests for the 77th Republic Day of India. They are accompanied by a high-level delegation, including High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

"The leaders welcomed the signing of the India–EU Security and Defence Partnership, the first such overarching defence and security framework between the two sides that will deepen ties in the domains of maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space, and counter‑terrorism among others. They also welcomed the launch of negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement that will facilitate the exchange of classified information and pave the way for a stronger cooperation in areas related to security and defence," the Joint Statement highlighted.

They emphasised the importance of an effective multilateral system, with the United Nations at its core and underlined the necessity of comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic, accountable and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities.

According to the Joint Statement, the leaders underscored the importance of close cooperation on regional and global security matters, acknowledging that the security and prosperity of Europe and the Indo‑Pacific are interconnected.

"The two sides reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo‑Pacific, in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, recognising their respective roles and engagement in the region. The leaders welcomed closer engagement in the region, including the inaugural edition of the forthcoming India‑EU Consultations on the Indo‑Pacific, in New Delhi. They also looked forward to joint activities in the Indo‑Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), and to strengthen cooperation in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) under India's Chairship," the statement mentioned.

On Ukraine, the two sides expressed concern over the ongoing war, which continues to cause immense human suffering and carries global consequences. Both sides said that they will continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and of international law, including independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two sides discussed the recent developments of concern in Iran and the region. They underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving issues in a peaceful manner.

"The leaders noted the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 of 17 November 2025 which welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace and authorizes an International Stabilisation Force, as outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, as a step forward to end the Gaza conflict. They encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety, in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Both sides restated their readiness to support efforts towards just and durable peace and stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access. They also called for a just and lasting solution, based on the implementation of the two-State solution, through dialogue and diplomacy," read the Joint Statement.

The leaders also "unequivocally and strongly" condemned terrorism and violent extremism, in all its forms and manifestations including cross‑border terrorism.

"They called for decisive and concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner and in accordance with international law. They agreed to enhance cooperation to counter radicalisation and violent extremism, combat financing of terrorism, promote internationally agreed anti‑money laundering standards, prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and tackle terrorist recruitment. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on 10 November 2025," the Joint Statement added.

This is the first visit by the leaders of the European Union as Guests of Honour for the Republic Day and symbolises the growing closeness, depth and dynamism in India–EU relations, and their joint commitment and shared interest in shaping a resilient multipolar global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development, the statement highlighted further.

The visit follows the historic visit of the European Union College of Commissioners led by President von der Leyen to India in February 2025.

--IANS

/as