India and Egypt discuss water resilience during Cairo event

Cairo, Oct 13 (IANS) V L Kantha Rao, Secretary from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, held a meeting with Hani Atif Sewilam, Egyptian Minister of Water Resources, during the Cairo Water Week 2025 in Egypt.

Both sides discussed water management practices, explored innovative solutions, and sustainable approaches to enhance water resilience and deepen cooperation between India and Egypt.

"During the Cairo Water Week 2025 event, Secretary V L Kantha Rao from the Ministry of Jal Shakti met with Hani Atif Sewilam, Minister of Water Resources of Egypt. The discussions centered on water management practices, innovative solutions, and sustainable strategies, with the aim of enhancing water resilience and strengthening collaborative efforts between the two countries,” Embassy of India in Cairo posted on X on Monday

On Sunday, the Indian delegation from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, led by Secretary Rao, participated in the opening session of Cairo Water Week 2025.

Rao delivered a keynote address highlighting India’s best practices, innovations and sustainable strategies to enhance water resilience.

Furthermore, during the event, India reaffirmed its commitment to global cooperation for water security and sustainable resource management.

The 8th Cairo Water Week was launched on Sunday, under the patronage of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which will run until October 16, according to the Egyptian government-run State Information Service.

In a recorded speech during the opening session, President El-Sisi said, "This event is held under the theme: 'Innovative Solutions for Climate Resilience and Water Sustainability', stemming from our belief that the water issue is no longer merely a local or regional issue, but a global one requiring intensified international cooperation and concerted efforts to find innovative and sustainable solutions for this vital resource."

The event featured broad participation from ministers, decision-makers, international experts, representatives of international organisations, the private sector, and civil society.

Cairo Water Week is a leading scientific and dialogue platform that brings together officials, experts, and decision-makers from around the world to exchange expertise and enhance cooperation to achieve global water security and sustainable development.

--IANS

scor/as