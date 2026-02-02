'India AI Impact Summit' attracts 35,000 registrations to date; set to be largest

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', scheduled from February 16-20 here, has attracted significant global interest with over 35,000 registrations so far, the government said on Monday.

The event will feature participation from over 100 countries, including 15–20 heads of government, over 50 ministers, and 40 CEOs of leading global and Indian companies, according to an official statement.

India AI Impact Summit is anticipated to be the largest of the four global AI summits hosted to date, reflecting the growing international momentum around responsible, inclusive and impact-driven Artificial Intelligence, it said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT said in the statement that the summit will host over 500 AI startups and around 500 sessions.

The Summit framework also includes seven flagship events, collectively engaging over 3 lakh participants, reflecting the wide national and international interest in the AI Impact Summit process.

"The scale of engagement leading up to the Summit has been equally significant. Over 1,300 proposals have been received for pre-Summit events, with more than 500 pre-Summit events conducted so far across sectors and regions in India as well as globally," the statement said.

The global AI summit process has evolved from focus on AI risks to discussions on ethics and inclusion and subsequently moving towards the operationalisation of shared principles.

The ministry urged interested stakeholders to visit the official website and register to be part of this global dialogue aimed at advancing the responsible and impactful use of Artificial Intelligence.

The summit will showcase 12 qualified Indian startups in areas like healthcare and multilingual tech. This exposure could attract foreign investment and talent inflows, accelerating India’s goal of a $1 trillion digital economy by 2030.

The India AI Mission, launched in 2024 with a $1.2 billion funding, democratised access to computing resources, datasets, and talent development. Further the National AI Portal provided open-source datasets, while partnerships with tech giants ensured high-performance computing infrastructure.

—IANS

