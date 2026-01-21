January 21, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

India a stable, reliable partner for Europe: Ahead Company CEO

India a stable, reliable partner for Europe: Ahead Company CEO

Davos, Jan 21 (IANS) India has emerged as a stable and reliable long-term partner for Europe, attracting growing interest and investment from the region, Lucia de Luca, CEO of Ahead Company, said on Wednesday.

Speaking about India’s strong presence at the global gathering, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting here, de Luea said she was particularly pleased to see India’s central positioning along the Davos promenade.

A regular attendee at the forum, she noted that India has taken a much stronger and more visible stance this year, which she described as crucial for a country that is drawing significant global attention and investment.

“I'm a regular Davos attendant, and I see that, this year you are really taking a very strong positioning, and this is crucial for a country like India, which is actually, it's certainly attracting a lot of, lots of attention and lots of investment,” she told IANS.

She added that Europe increasingly views India as a trusted and dependable partner, a sentiment reflected in the rising number of visits by European presidents and leaders to India in recent years.

“Europe increasingly views India as a trusted long-term collaborator, which is reflected in the growing number of visits by European presidents and leaders to India,” de Luea added.

India is set to make a strong impression at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, with Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from several states and over 100 CEOs of leading Indian companies participating in the event being held from January 19 to 23.

The Indian delegation is expected to pitch the country as an attractive investment destination at a time when global economic uncertainty remains high.

India’s political and business leadership is highlighting the country’s position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Union Ministers attending the forum include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K. Rammohan Naidu, while Chief Ministers such as Devendra Fadnavis, N. Chandrababu Naidu, A. Revanth Reddy, Mohan Yadav, Hemant Soren and Himanta Biswa Sarma are also present to showcase investment opportunities in their respective states.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal flaunt chameleons crawling on them, actress calls it ‘amazing’

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal flaunt chameleons crawling on them, actress calls it ‘amazing’

What we fetch for is excellence and victory for the country, says Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

1st T20I: What we fetch for is excellence and victory for the country, says Chakaravarthy

Chit fund fraud: Belagavi residents, including women, cheated of crores; complaint lodged (Photo: IANS)

Chit fund fraud: Belagavi residents, including women, cheated of crores; complaint lodged

Bangladesh could face electricity supply shortfall after 2031: Report (File image)

Bangladesh could face electricity supply shortfall after 2031: Report

A$AP Rocky talks about being the cool dad

A$AP Rocky talks about being the cool dad

No one can dictate terms to India, economy on path to $5 trillion: Lulu Group Chairman

No one can dictate terms to India, economy on path to $5 trillion: Lulu Group Chairman

Tilottama Sen sweeps women’s 3P as Manu Bhaker, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar also post wins in the National Selection Trials for Group A shooters at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range near New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting Trials: Tilottama sweeps women’s 3P as Manu, Aishwary also post wins

'The man with the toughest job after PM,' says Tharoor after meeting Gautam Gambhir ahead of the first T20I of the series between India and New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photo credit: @ShashiTharoor/X

'The man with the toughest job after PM,' says Tharoor after meeting Gambhir

India key partner in UK’s 40-billion-pound International Education Strategy

India key partner in UK’s 40-billion-pound International Education Strategy

Bihar: Ayushman Bharat scheme brings fresh hope for Motihari’s elderly with poor eyesight (Photo: IANS)

Bihar: Ayushman Bharat scheme brings fresh hope for Motihari’s elderly with poor eyesight