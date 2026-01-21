India a stable, reliable partner for Europe: Ahead Company CEO

Davos, Jan 21 (IANS) India has emerged as a stable and reliable long-term partner for Europe, attracting growing interest and investment from the region, Lucia de Luca, CEO of Ahead Company, said on Wednesday.

Speaking about India’s strong presence at the global gathering, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting here, de Luea said she was particularly pleased to see India’s central positioning along the Davos promenade.

A regular attendee at the forum, she noted that India has taken a much stronger and more visible stance this year, which she described as crucial for a country that is drawing significant global attention and investment.

“I'm a regular Davos attendant, and I see that, this year you are really taking a very strong positioning, and this is crucial for a country like India, which is actually, it's certainly attracting a lot of, lots of attention and lots of investment,” she told IANS.

She added that Europe increasingly views India as a trusted and dependable partner, a sentiment reflected in the rising number of visits by European presidents and leaders to India in recent years.

“Europe increasingly views India as a trusted long-term collaborator, which is reflected in the growing number of visits by European presidents and leaders to India,” de Luea added.

India is set to make a strong impression at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, with Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from several states and over 100 CEOs of leading Indian companies participating in the event being held from January 19 to 23.

The Indian delegation is expected to pitch the country as an attractive investment destination at a time when global economic uncertainty remains high.

India’s political and business leadership is highlighting the country’s position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

Union Ministers attending the forum include Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K. Rammohan Naidu, while Chief Ministers such as Devendra Fadnavis, N. Chandrababu Naidu, A. Revanth Reddy, Mohan Yadav, Hemant Soren and Himanta Biswa Sarma are also present to showcase investment opportunities in their respective states.

--IANS

pk