India A men’s hockey team lose close 2-3 match against England

Amstelveen, July 15 (IANS) The India A Men's Hockey Team suffered their second consecutive loss on their European tour, losing a close 2-3 match to England in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

Despite young Indian forwards Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh scoring for India A at Wagener Stadion, the team lost the match to world number 5 England after a close competition.

After the match India 'A' Coach Shivendra Singh said, “We initially had three really good wins on this tour, and now two really close losses. We knew that as the tour progressed, we would face tougher competition and teams. We are now taking each game as it comes and learning from it as we progress. We still have three games left against two really good teams and are now looking forward to playing those.”

The India A Men’s Hockey Team will now head to Antwerpen to play against the Belgium team on Thursday at 15:30 IST. They will then head to Eindhoven for their final two matches against the Netherlands on July 18th and July 20th before heading back to India.

