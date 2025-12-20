Indi Lime export to Oman showcases early gains of CEPA: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The export of Indi Lime to Oman assumes added significance in light of the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Oman, which aims to deepen bilateral economic ties and expand market access for Indian exporters, according to the government.

The agreement is expected to benefit key sectors such as agricultural and processed food products, animal products, among others, thereby enhancing India’s export competitiveness in the Omani market.

The successful shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime reflects the growing opportunities for Indian agri-products under the strengthened trade framework.

At least three metric tonnes (MTs) of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Vijayapura district of Karnataka were exported to Oman on Friday, marking the entry of this unique citrus fruit into another global market, according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

The shipment to Oman follows the maiden export of 3 MTs of GI-tagged Indi Lime to Dubai on August 24, 2025.

The product received an encouraging response in the UAE market, leading to subsequent exports of nearly 12 MTs, which is four times the initial quantity, to Dubai.

As part of market diversification efforts, another flag-off for the export of 350 kg of GI-tagged Indi Lime to the United Kingdom was also undertaken.

So far, a cumulative quantity of nearly 12.35 MTs of Indi Lime has been exported from Vijayapura district.

According to the ministry, the GI status of Indi Lime, known for its distinctive aroma, high juice content and longer shelf life, has played a crucial role in positioning the fruit competitively in global markets.

It further stated that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has been actively supporting the promotion, branding and export of GI-tagged agricultural products, recognising the importance of promoting region-specific produce in international markets while ensuring compliance with global quality and phytosanitary standards.

The export of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Vijayapura has contributed to improved income realisation for farmers associated with this GI product by enabling access to premium international markets and reducing dependence on domestic price fluctuations.

—IANS

na/