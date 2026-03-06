IND-ENG semifinal had 'tension, thunderous cheers & unforgettable moments': Saikia

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia praised the thrilling ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal between the India national cricket team and England national cricket team at Wankhede Stadium, saying the contest had “tension, thunderous cheers and unforgettable moments.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Saikia said the high-intensity clash on Thursday evening captured the excitement and drama of the tournament, with the electrifying atmosphere at the iconic Mumbai venue adding to the spectacle as India sealed their place in the final.

"Tension, thunderous cheers, & unforgettable moments — the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal between winner India & England at Wankhede Stadium last evening had it all in the bouquet..." he shared on X.

Saikia was in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium along with the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, BCCI chief Mithun Manhas, vice president Rajeev Shukla, and other dignitaries.

India clinched a thrilling seven-run victory over England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium to set up a final date with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After Sanju Samson led the charge to take India to 253/7, the home team survived a spirited challenge from England to register a seven-run win in a high-scoring semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The two teams scored 499 runs between them, the most in a men's T20 World Cup match.

Notably, India is the first team to enter the final as defending champions and have made it to the final for the fourth time in T20 World Cups, the most for any team in the history of the tournament.

The Men in Blue are now just one step away from becoming the first team to defend their T20 World Cup crown and lift the title twice. In Sunday's title clash, India are chasing a few firsts as they take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. They are aiming to become the first host team to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to defend the title, and the first to win three T20 World Cup titles.

--IANS

bc/bsk/