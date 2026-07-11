Incredible night, have never seen atmosphere like this here before: Luxon at PM Modi's diaspora event

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a grand Indian diaspora event in Auckland, his counterpart, Christopher Luxon, described the visit as "worth the wait" and characterised the occasion as a historical moment, noting that he had never experienced such an atmosphere at one of the country's premier venues.

Addressing the massive, enthusiastic crowd at an Indian community event titled 'Kia Ora Modi' in Auckland, Luxon said, "It is great to see you all. What an amazing crowd. What incredible energy we have here in this room, and we are in for a truly incredible, unforgettable night together tonight. Well, friends, tonight New Zealand makes history. For the first time in 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister stands on New Zealand soil."

"Forty years -- that is far too long between visits from family. But Prime Minister Modi, let me say, on behalf of five million New Zealanders, you are worth the wait. And take a look around tonight because there are 10,000-plus people here, and I have to say, from all over New Zealand, and this is one of New Zealand's top venues, and it has seen some of the world's biggest stars, but I have never felt an atmosphere like this in this auditorium," he added.

Luxon further said that India has undergone a remarkable transformation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, highlighting that 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty over the past decade while the country's middle class has expanded significantly.

"But I want to say that it is the transformation led by Prime Minister Modi that truly takes my breath away. India now has one of the largest middle classes in the world, with 445 million people -- and it continues to grow. With higher incomes, families can enjoy better food, take holidays, send their children to study, and save for retirement. That is no small achievement. It is one of the greatest advances in human dignity the world has ever seen," said the New Zealand PM.

“Prime Minister Modi, this transformation has happened under your leadership. In just the last decade, 250 million Indians have been lifted out of poverty. The number of airports has more than doubled to 157, around 95,000 kilometres of new highways have been built, and India became the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft near the Moon's south pole,” he noted.

Emphasising India's growing global economic stature, Luxon said the country is already one of the world's largest economies and will soon become the third largest, asserting that the 21st century will be shaped by India.

"New Zealand wants to help build that future alongside India," he said.

Luxon lauded the Indian community in New Zealand for its enormous contribution to the country's economic, social, and cultural development, saying their efforts have helped shape the nation.

"Every single one of you is incredibly proud of the enormous contribution our Kiwi Indian community makes to New Zealand. Because you have enriched our country economically, socially, and culturally, and without you, we simply wouldn't be the New Zealand we are today. We are a multicultural country full of hopeful and hard-working people with a positive outlook on life and a determination to do well for themselves, their families, and their communities," said the New Zealand PM.

"And I don't just say that; I see it. I see how incredibly hard you work to get ahead. Working long hours, even two jobs or three jobs just to get the deposit for that first home or for that first business or to give your kids the opportunities you never had," he noted.

Welcoming PM Modi to address the massive Indian community in Auckland, Luxon said, "In a moment you are going to hear from a man who needs no introduction in this arena. He rose from humble beginnings to lead the world's largest democracy. He has helped lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, and he is one of the most important leaders of our time and a true friend to New Zealand."

--IANS

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