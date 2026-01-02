Inclusive Technology Business Incubators strengthening innovation ecosystem in universities: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The Inclusive Technology Business Incubators (i-TBI) established by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) across universities and higher educational institutions is strengthening the innovation ecosystem in universities, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.

He stated that the DST has set up 15 i-TBI in different parts of the country to “democratise innovation and entrepreneurship beyond metropolitan centres”.

Singh was speaking at a review meeting of DST-backed i-TBI at Delhi Technological University.

“The DTU i-TBI is one such incubator that is playing a meaningful role in translating academic ideas into market-ready solutions, particularly with a focus on inclusivity and women-led innovation,” he said.

The DTU i-TBI has already incubated 15 startups, reflecting the growing entrepreneurial capability within the university ecosystem.

On the occasion, three startups were provided Startup Ignition Grants of Rs 5 lakh each under the DST-NIDHI framework to help them move from idea to prototype and early commercialisation.

Such grants are catalytic in nature and are designed to encourage risk-taking and innovation among young entrepreneurs, the Minister said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, science, technology, and innovation have been accorded unprecedented priority over the last decade. He underlined that India is no longer a passive consumer of technology but is emerging as a technology creator, with structured support systems spanning the entire innovation lifecycle -- from research infrastructure and academic excellence to incubation, startups and industry collaboration,” Singh said.

The MoS also stressed the importance of universities evolving as hubs of innovation and entrepreneurship, rather than remaining confined to conventional teaching and research roles.

He encouraged academic institutions to actively engage with industry, attract private investment, and diversify funding sources, while leveraging government schemes such as FIST, PURSE, and NIDHI to strengthen their research and innovation capabilities.

“The government has created enabling frameworks to ensure that innovation opportunities reach smaller towns and aspirational districts as well,” Singh said.

He observed that transparency, merit-based selection, and inclusive outreach have helped build confidence among young innovators across the country, resulting in a democratisation of both scientific capability and aspiration.

--IANS

rvt/