In UP’s Kannauj, rose cultivation giving a fillip to farmers’ income

Kannauj, Oct 14 (IANS) Farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district are making a conscious shift from traditional crops to rose cultivation. The reason behind this is improved financial return and the hope of a better future.

This initiative, launched with the support of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the Government of India, has not only increased farmers' incomes but also revitalised Kannauj's renowned perfume industry.

It is also promoting the local perfume industry, leveraging the district’s favourable soil and climate for rose farming.

Kannauj, known as the ‘perfume capital’, has soil and climate considered highly conducive to rose cultivation. A large number of farmers are shifting from traditional crops like wheat and paddy to rose and jasmine flowers. These flowers are used in the production of perfumes, attars, and other aromatic products.

Farmers here say that rose cultivation is generating higher incomes than traditional farming.

A couple of farmers speaking to IANS shared their personal experience, explaining the reason behind the conscious choice.

Kannauj farmer Rahul Kushwaha said, "We have been cultivating roses for a long time. Previously, our income from traditional crops was limited, but rose cultivation has almost doubled our income. Its costs are low and profits are high. The most important thing is that it remains in demand in the market year-round."

He explained that with the help of the central government, farmers receive advance financial assistance, which easily covers the cost of seeds, irrigation, and maintenance. This provides farmers with both stability and financial security in farming.

Many locals believe that rose cultivation has increased farmers' incomes, and it has also provided them with a steady supply of raw materials for the perfume industry. This has not only created new employment opportunities but also strengthened Kannauj's traditional aromatic identity.

--IANS

mr/uk