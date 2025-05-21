May 21, 2025 12:48 PM हिंदी

In theatre of absurd, Pakistan talks of river issue while UNSC debates maritime security

In theatre of absurd, Pakistan talks of river issue while UNSC debates maritime security (File Photo)

United Nations, May 21 (IANS) While the Security Council was debating maritime security and expressing concern over terrorism on the seas, Pakistan tried to bring up a river issue, the Indus water.

That was in keeping with Islamabad's total obsession with matters relating to India, regardless of the topic of discussion, which often makes for a theatre of the absurd.

Without directly naming India but referring to it as “one major country”, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said it “displayed a concerning propensity to usurp and weaponise shared natural resources -- including transboundary rivers -- in flagrant breach of treaty obligations and the principles of good neighbourliness”.

After the terrorist group, The Resistance Front, based in and backed by Pakistan, massacred 26 people in Pahalgam last month, India put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance.

Smarting under the action, Ahmad said India was “leveraging geography” to "the detriment of the lower riparian state that is Pakistan”.

By avoiding mentioning by name, and using innuendos, he tried to avoid India using the right of reply to expose the assertions.

India’s Permanent Representative P. Harish, who spoke in the session, contemptuously ignored it.

Ahmad pouted over Pakistan’s exclusion from the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), a 23-member group of nations that, besides cooperating on a range of maritime issues, also take a strong stand against terrorism.

The “coercive diplomacy” of “the one major country” has led to “the systematic exclusion of neighbouring states from regional maritime security frameworks, including the Indian Ocean Rim Association”, he griped.

India took the initiative to found the IORA and objects to Pakistan's membership because of its terrorism links. As Pakistan is unable to afford an aircraft carrier and is dependent on the arms alms of China and Turkey, Ahmad also complained about what he called the “aggressive naval expansion” by the “one major country”.

--IANS

arul/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: Want to find myself in places that make me uncomfortable, not tried before

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: Want to find myself in places that make me uncomfortable, not tried before

Ankita Lokhande shows her poetic side as she pens a romantic note for hubby Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande shows her poetic side as she pens a romantic note for hubby Vicky Jain

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ producer talks about bringing film to life and ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ producer talks about bringing film to life and ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’

Srishty Rode talks about her ‘Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan’ role: She’s seductive without trying

Srishty Rode talks about her ‘Mona Ki Manohar Kahaniyaan’ role: She’s seductive without trying

Saba shares ‘more moments’ of mother Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal from Cannes

Saba shares ‘more moments’ of mother Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal from Cannes

Chris Sanders and Zach Galifianakis reflect on their journey with ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Chris Sanders and Zach Galifianakis reflect on their journey with ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Morgan Stanley upgrades India’s growth at 6.2 pc for FY26 and 6.5 pc for FY27

Morgan Stanley upgrades India’s growth at 6.2 pc for FY26 and 6.5 pc for FY27

Mani Ratnam reveals how Kamal Haasan inspired the concept of ‘Thug Life’

Mani Ratnam reveals how Kamal Haasan inspired the concept of ‘Thug Life’

‘Zootopia 2’ has new animals, including Ke Huy Quan’s mysterious snake

‘Zootopia 2’ has new animals, including Ke Huy Quan’s mysterious snake

Important to expose Pak's proxy war against India to the world, says BJP's Sanjay Jha

Important to expose Pak's proxy war against India to the world, says Sanjay Jha