In New Zealand, PM Modi spotlights govt's efforts to preserve and honour Sikh legacy

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the unparalleled sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus for humanity and the country while putting in focus the continuous efforts made by his government to preserve the rich Sikh heritage in the country.

Addressing the huge gathering of Indian diaspora in Auckland at the 'Kia Ora Modi' event just before concluding his visit to New Zealand, PM Modi reflected on bringing back the sacred forms of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas', resolving FCRA-related problems with service at Sri Harmandir Sahib, constructing a ropeway to Sri Hemkunt Sahib and preserving sacred Jode Sahib at Takht Sri Patna Sahib.

"There is another aspect to India's growth: our heritage. India places as much importance on its economy and ecology as it does on its heritage. Friends, the sacred forms of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are an example of how India works. When a crisis struck Afghanistan, we brought the sacred forms of the Guru Granth Sahib to India with full respect," said PM Modi.

He mentioned that the great Sikh Gurus have given the message of service, courage, equality, and compassion to all humanity and Gurudwaras across the world have served as centres of service.

"If someone comes hungry, they receive food. If someone is in distress, they receive support. In this context, some brothers and sisters from the Sikh community informed us that they were facing some FCRA-related problems with service at Sri Harmandir Sahib. We immediately resolved that issue," said PM Modi.

He then highlighted the issues faced by devotees to reach Sri Hemkunt Sahib and the various government initiatives to resolve long-pending problems.

"It is located high in the Himalayas. It remains surrounded by snow-capped peaks for much of the year. If someone wishes to visit there, the route is very difficult, and very few people are able to do so. Our Sikh brothers and sisters, in particular, travel there. To facilitate the visit, especially for our elders, the government is also constructing a ropeway to Sri Hemkunt Sahib," he highlighted.

In his address, PM Modi mentioned how his government began celebrating 'Veer Bal Diwas' every year on December 26, in memory of the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas.

"Today, this day has become a festival of inspiration for the entire country. Today, every child from Kerala to Assam is learning about the sacrifices of the four Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri. Veer Bal Diwas has instilled unwavering courage in the hearts of countless children and youth across India," said Prime Minister Modi.

He also spoke about the role played by the family of Union Minister Hardeep Puri to preserve Sikh heritage.

"I would also like to talk to you about the sacred Jode Sahib. I have a colleague in my government, Hardeep Puri. The Puri family's ancestors were servants of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Hardeep Puri Ji told me that his family has preserved the Jode Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji for 300 years. Puri Sahib's ancestors brought them safely to Delhi during Partition. His family wanted to hand over the sacred Jode Sahib to the Sikh community so that more and more people could see them," stated PM Modi.

"Then we formed a committee, consulted experts familiar with Sikh traditions, and decided to take this sacred couple to the place where Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's feet first touched the sacred land, where he was born — our Sri Patna Sahib. I am very happy that this sacred couple is now on the sacred land of Patna Sahib, and it is my good fortune to have witnessed that sacred occasion, to have been present there. I would also urge you to visit Patna Sahib whenever you visit India," he added.

Highlighting the "incredible enthusiasm and affection" at the diaspora event held in Auckland, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Indian community in the country and also his counterpart from New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, for making it a "memorable experience".

"The Indian community in New Zealand is one of the strongest pillars of our friendship. Addressing them in Auckland was a memorable experience," PM Modi posted on X after addressing the huge gathering of Indian diaspora.

"Glad that my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the community programme in Auckland. His presence reflects the warmth he has for India and the Indian community," he added while sharing some glimpses from the community programme.

--IANS

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