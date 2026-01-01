In New Year message, Sheikh Hasina urges unity to save Bangladesh from ‘darkness’

Dhaka, Jan 1 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister and President of the Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, on Thursday, accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of pushing the country towards darkness through unchecked corruption, falsehood, and the pursuit of serving personal interests.

In a New Year message shared by the Awami League party on X, Hasina said those conspiring to destroy the country have already been exposed before the nation.

“May the New Year bring boundless harmony, happiness, and prosperity for all the people of Bangladesh. May it wipe away the sorrows and afflictions of the past, correct mistakes and shortcomings, and become a memorable year for everyone. It is my deepest dream and lifelong aspiration of struggle that this country truly belongs to all its people -- regardless of religion, colour, class, profession, or ethnic identity,” read the statement issued by the former Bangladesh PM.

“Dear countrymen, the masks and vile faces of the conspirators engaged in plots to destroy the country have already been exposed before you. You have seen how illegal usurpers, holding you hostage, have pushed the country toward darkness through limitless corruption, falsehood, and the intoxication of serving personal interests,” she added.

Hasina said Bangladesh has become a name associated with fear globally and that as a result, “no country today looks upon Bangladesh and its people with respect”.

She highlighted that due to insecurity faced by foreign investors and donor groups, coupled with chaotic conditions, the country’s economy has collapsed.

“We must all come together to save the country from this journey into darkness. Let us, as we welcome the New Year, pledge ourselves to that commitment of protecting the nation,” she stressed.

Addressing the people of the nation, Hasina said the distinct identity of Bangladesh and the legacy of the 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan -- towards which her government had worked relentlessly to secure the country a place of dignity on the global stage -- are today being called into question.

She noted that whenever the country had faced such critical times in the past, the people of Bangladesh had come together, setting aside differences of class, religion, colour, language, and ethnicity, and moving forward collectively to realise a shared dream.

Expressing optimism, Hasina said, “I firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh will not allow this ongoing hardship to be prolonged any further. In the New Year itself, we will see its decisive outcome.”

--IANS

scor/sd/