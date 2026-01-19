January 19, 2026 8:15 PM हिंदी

In MP's Shahdol, PM Surya Ghar Yojana brings relief to residents by slashing electricity bills

Bhopal, Jan 19 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has brought welcome respite to citizens across the country by bringing down electricity bills through a shift from conventional energy sources to solar power.

In Madhya Pradesh too, the scheme has proved to be a boon for residents of Shahdol district, as it has helped lower electricity bills while also enabling a transition to renewable energy.

Solar panels installed on rooftops have addressed electricity needs of residents to a large extent, while also promoting clean and green energy.

Many beneficiaries of the scheme told IANS that their electricity bills have come down to near nil, resulting in a significant reduction in monthly expenses.

Moreover, consumers are also earning additional income by transmitting surplus electricity back to the grid. This has not only increased energy self-reliance among people but has also raised awareness about clean energy.

Beneficiary Paras Jain said, “I was always worried about hefty electricity bills when using air conditioners, heaters and other electrical appliances. After subscribing to the scheme, we are now using electricity without worries.”

Another beneficiary Ramsahay Mishra told IANS, "Earlier, my electricity bill used to come to Rs 5,000 to 6,000 every month, which disrupted our household budget. After learning about the scheme, I applied for it, and now our electricity expenses have reduced significantly. We are benefiting greatly from this."

Ranjit Basak said he also got solar panels installed on his rooftop after learning about it from acquaintances. He received a subsidy of Rs 78,000 from the government, and today his electricity bill has been reduced by approximately 75 per cent.

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi and appealed to others to also take advantage of the scheme.

The main objective of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is to provide affordable, sustainable and environmentally friendly electricity to millions of families across the country.

Under the scheme, the Centre is providing attractive subsidies for the installation of solar panels. This is benefiting the middle class and poor families the most.

--IANS

mr/pgh

