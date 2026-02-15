In MP’s Rajgarh, Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide cheaper medicines to patients 

Bhopal, Feb 15 (IANS) The Jan Aushadhi Kendra, opened in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, is the new centre of activity as patients and their relatives are thronging the medical store to buy highly subsidised medicines, which elsewhere burn a hole in their pockets.

Here, people are getting access to high-quality generic medicines at prices almost 50 to 90 per cent lower than their private counterparts. Many patients said that this has brought them mental as well as financial relief and thanked the Modi government for effecting a drastic change in their lives.

At the Jan Aushadhi Centre, located in the Rajgarh District Hospital campus, medicines are available for cancer, diabetes, and heart disease at very low prices. This is why a large number of patients are thronging this centre daily to purchase medicines, saving substantially on their medical costs.

Dr Rajneesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon of the District Hospital, praised the scheme, saying that the Jan Aushadhi Centre has come as a powerful alternative for those who couldn’t afford expensive medicines.

According to him, medicines that cost around Rs 100 in the market are available here for prices between Rs 10 and Rs 35.

Patients also shared their experiences. Pawan Sen, a resident of Rozad Khurd, said that a syrup that costs Rs 125 in the market was available at the Jan Aushadhi Center for just Rs 25, saving him Rs 100.

Kundan Gaur said that the medicine he used to buy for Rs 130 is now available for Rs 60, and the quality is also better.

According to pharmacist Raghuveer Singh Gurjar, almost all types of medicines are available at the centre, and demand is constantly increasing. He said that a large number of people are coming here to buy medicines.

A patient named Abdul said that medicines are available here at almost half the market price, and he has been associated with this centre for a long time.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India, in November 2008. Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices.

