In Indonesia, Indian delegation spreads Gandhi's message of non-violence

Jakarta, May 30 (IANS) The Indian all-party Parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, on Friday planted tree saplings in a school in Jakarta, carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' which not only honours the role of mothers in nurturing one's life but also contributes to the health of the planet.

The delegation also paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's statue as Jha, drawing inspiration from the unwavering courage of freedom fighters, reiterated the message of peace, truth, and justice, especially in the face of external threats to the country's sovereignty and security.

As members of the delegation interacted with Gandhi Seva Loka workers in Jakarta, they conveyed India's united resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and thanked the Indian community for their support.

Founded by the Sindhi community, Gandhi Seva Loka is one of the oldest philanthropic diaspora organisations in Indonesia and remains rooted in Gandhian values.

Later, the all-party delegation interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and answered their questions about Operation Sindoor.

They emphasised upon spreading the word for India’s unified response and responsible action as a world power 'Vishwa Guru'.

"The bipartisan delegation commended the Indian diaspora for upholding India’s cultural heritage and the principles of tolerance, pluralism, and unity as well as for standing resilient against terrorism and for amplifying the national resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms, while bringing laurels to India by excelling in their professions abroad as true Ambassadors of India. The Indian diaspora echoed the sentiments in unison," the Embassy of India in Indonesia posted on X.

The delegation also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

"I am very happy that a memorial school - Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School - has been built in Indonesia in memory of Gandhiji. We have also planted a sapling here under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Modi, under which crores of saplings were planted in India," said Brij Lal while speaking exclusively with IANS.

Meanwhile, Jha took to his social media appreciating the Indian community for their steadfast support and also highlighting that Mahatma Gandhi's timeless ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice continue to serve as a source of inspiration for India.

"Paid heartfelt tribute to Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial Intercontinental School in Jakarta, alongside members of our Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation. Bapu’s timeless ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice continue to inspire India — especially in the face of external threats to our sovereignty and security," Jha posted on X.

"We also interacted with members of Gandhi Seva Loka, a respected diaspora organisation rooted in Gandhian values, and reaffirmed India’s united resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. Grateful for the Indian community’s steadfast support. Planted tree saplings on the school premises — a humble gesture to honour Gandhiji’s enduring message of peace and sustainable living," the post added.

Earlier in the day, the delegation met with KH Ulil Abshar Abdalla, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU), and Kholili Kholil, Committee Member of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) in Indonesia - the world's largest Islamic organisation - and sought their unwavering support against violence and religious extremism.

Condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, KH Ulil said he felt the pain of India and called for India and Indonesia to walk hand-in-hand to promote peace and economic development.

After successfully completing their engagements in Singapore, South Korea, and Japan, the Indian delegates are in Indonesia to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism to the Indonesian leadership.

--IANS

int/scor/as