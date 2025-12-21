In Gujarat's Dahod, a unique learning model for children in spotlight

Gandhinagar, Dec 21 (IANS) It is said that more than 85 per cent of child's cumulative brain development occurs prior to the age of six years and therefore it is important to tap into those early years, for healthy brain development and growth in later stages.

In Gujarat's Dahod district, positive initiatives have been undertaken in multiple Anganwadi centres for exposing the child to pre-school learning techniques and also nurture his/her cognitive abilities.

Under the project, children aged between three to six years are being engaged in the games-cum-class model under the "Pa Pa Pagli" Project, where Anganwadi workers engage them in multiple games and also help them learn basic life lessons.

In the Anganwadi centre of Jorwani village of Dahod district, the foundation for a bright future has been laid for these young children.

Under the 'Pa Pa Pagli Yojana', a unique model of teaching children aged between three to six years has been introduced through play-based activities.

Under the project, these children are engaged in various activities along with their studies.

Notably, "Pa Pa Pagli" Project is a flagship initiative by the Gujarat government's Women and Child Development department, supported by Unicef India and seeks to strengthen quality pre-school education in anganwadis, for children aged between three to six years.

This model of early childhood education in Dahod has become very popular today.

As the Anganwadi centres not only serve as a means of providing nutrition and health services but also serve as a strong link in a child's development, they are training children daily through various games and playful videos.

Dahod is a backward district of Gujarat, with a high school drop-out rate.

Through this initiative, a significant increase in the confidence and learning abilities of children has been observed in more than 3,000 Anganwadi centres across the district.

This game and pre-school learning format combined together can go to become a model, for others to emulate.

