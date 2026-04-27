Gujarat: ‘Mangalam canteens’ empower women to become self-reliant​

Gandhinagar, April 27 (IANS) The rapidly expanding network of Mangalam canteens in Gujarat is bringing transformative change in the lives of people, particularly women across the state, by enabling them to harness their entrepreneurial spirit and help achieve ‘atmanirbharata’ in their respective fields.​

By taking advantage of the scheme, hundreds of women have secured not just employment but are also setting new ‘growth models’ of self-sustaining enterprises, thereby inspiring fellow women residents to take the cue and launch their businesses.​

Today, more than 200-250 Mangalam Canteens are operational at key locations, including government offices, educational and commercial centres, healthcare facilities, and NGO premises.​

According to women in the ‘Sakhi Mandal’ (Self-Help Groups) who work at the Mangalam Canteen in Gandhinagar, their standard of living has improved significantly due to increased income.​

Sarlaben, an employee at the Gandhinagar-based Mangalam Canteen, shared, "We are not highly educated; therefore, we come here to handle the kitchen duties. Through this work, we are able to support our families. The Gujarat government has provided a wonderful employment opportunity for women through this initiative. We do not possess many other specialized skills, so we—women from the villages—come here to cook meals and earn a livelihood for ourselves and our families."​

Through the ‘Mangalam Canteen’ scheme, more than 1,700 women across the state have secured employment so far, generating a monthly income ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000. A large number of women are also reported to have gained employment at the canteens based in Gandhinagar.​

Mital Prajapati, the manager of the Mangalam Canteen, remarked, "Through the GLPC, a large number of women across the state of Gujarat have gained a means of livelihood. All the women received training in hotel management through the GLPC. This training has proven to be immensely helpful in the efficient operation of the canteen."​

“Today, I am capable of managing things effectively and encouraging the women present here,” she added.​

Mangalam Canteens are operated at key locations, including government offices, educational institutions, hostels, hospitals, Primary Health Centers, and police buildings. The ‘Mangalam Canteen’ scheme has emerged as a successful example of women's empowerment.​

The remarkable initiative in the form of ‘Mangalam Canteens’ was started under the aegis of the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC). The governing body is in the process of expanding the canteens, with the aim of empowering women by bringing to life the mantra: ‘Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi’ (Indigenous products in every home).​

--IANS

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