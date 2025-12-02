In call with PM Modi, Lankan President conveys deep gratitude for India's swift and effective assistance

New Delhi/Colombo, Dec 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with the President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing his condolences on the loss of lives and devastation caused in the island nation in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah while also assuring India's continued support under ongoing 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

As PM Modi conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need, President Dissanayake expressed his deep gratitude for New Delhi's timely and effective assistance.

"President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India's assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. He also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India’s timely and effective response efforts," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation in Sri Lanka caused by Cyclone Ditwah, PM Modi assured India's continued support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and as 'First Responder'.

"Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons. He assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the ‘First Responder’, will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions," the statement added.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in close touch.

Standing firmly in solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need following the large scale destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, India has so far handed over a total of 53 tonnes of relief material while at the same time bringing back home over 2000 stranded Indians from the island nation.

India launched 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to "closest maritime neighbour" in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruption across Sri Lanka.

Giving details of the ongoing operation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that, in coordination with the Lankan authorities, the Indian government immediately handed 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo; deployed three Indian Air Force aircrafts for airlifting another 31.5 tonnes of relief materials -- including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment -- two BHISHM cubes along with five persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts.

New Delhi also dispatched another 12 tonnes of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sukanya with a total of 53 tonnes of relief material having been handed over till Monday evening.

"In coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

"NDRF teams continue to carry out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. Over 150 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing," read a statement issued by the MEA.

At the same time, evacuation of Indian nationals stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah was also undertaken via special Indian Air Force flights as well as commercial flights, with over 2000 stranded Indians already brought back.

"Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to be the First Responder, standing firmly in solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need, and remains committed to supporting the on-going rescue, relief, and early recovery efforts," the MEA emphasised.

While the MI 17 helicopters continued rescue operations bringing stranded persons from inaccessible areas and delivering urgent relief to communities cut off in the wake of the deadly cyclone that hit the island nation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sukanya also reached Trincomalee with relief materials, further bolstering relief efforts.

Indian Air Force (IAF) 1875 helicopter safely evacuated 57 stranded persons, including 10 children from Irunguwatta to Matale and also delivered 2.5 tonnes of rations at Keagalle on Monday.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, INS Sukanya delivered another 12 tonnes of essential relief material to Trincomalee, supporting ongoing rescue and relief efforts. The relief material was handed over to the Lankan authorities for immediate distribution.

Meanwhile, the Indian rescue teams are working in coordination with the Sri Lanka air force, navy, army, police, and local first responders to assist flood-affected communities. Evacuations, supply delivery, and emergency support efforts are underway across the island.

