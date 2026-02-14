February 14, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

Imtiaz Ali says ‘Heer Ranjha’ speaks the language of Gen Z while staying culturally rooted

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is set to join forces with the queen of television, Ektaa Kapoor for the upcoming film ‘Heer Ranjha’, has said that the film speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal.

Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor are reuniting after the cult success of ‘Laila Majnu’. ‘Heer Ranjha’ marks the second chapter of the ‘Laila Majnu’ franchise, carrying forward its love legend and deep-rooted connection with audiences.

Talking about the film, Imtiaz Ali shared, “‘Heer Ranjha’ has its own world and rhythm, it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language”.,

The film is rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today’s time. It reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. Filming for Heer Ranjha will commence soon, with the film set to be directed by Sajid Ali.

Speaking about the film, Ektaa Kapoor said, “Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. While ‘Laila Majnu’ found its audience over time, and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond, with our story telling”.

‘Laila Majnu’, which didn’t find its audience in the theatres initially, emerged as a cult hit during its re-release.

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Preety Ali (Pi Films Pvt Ltd), ‘Heer Ranjha’ builds on an iconic romantic franchise, making this Valentine’s Day announcement a special moment for fans of timeless love stories.

