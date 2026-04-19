Imtiaz Ali on vulgar language in cinema: Natural process of deselection

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has said that he holds a liberal attitude to the different kinds of languages prevalent in cinema. He also said that cinematic language more or less follows Darwin’s model of survival of the fittest.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, and discussed the kinds of languages Hindi cinema uses today (including the vulgar languages) to convey a message, mood or a story.

Imtiaz says he is not judgemental as a member of the audience, and believes every storyteller should have the freedom to create.

He told IANS, “So, I am not judgmental as an audience member. I feel that if we live in a democracy, we might as well let people decide what they want to watch. And I feel cinema is a very democratic medium, and people will go and buy a ticket and watch a film that they want to. I feel that nobody has the authority to say what is good or bad for them. It's like they choose their own government, they choose their cinema. So I'm not the one to say, and I know that there are a lot of films which have dialogue that is shocking or dialogue that can be disapproved of by people. And I feel that as a natural process of deselection, that kind of dialogue will go away from cinema, because the audience really decides what they want to watch”.

He further mentioned, “And what option do I have, but to present what I have through my movies. What I don't have, I can't imbibe. But what I can make is in a certain way and what comes to me naturally, what is personal to me, just like in the film has the most power. And that is what goes out. So it comes out in a certain way. And thankfully, it does not come up in an offensive manner. And I'm just happy”.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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