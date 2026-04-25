'Impartial election hurts Mamata Banerjee': JP Nadda's barb on Oppn's notice to remove CEC

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader JP Nadda on Saturday made a cutting remark at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the latter would be "definitely hurt" whenever elections are conducted in an impartial manner.

Nadda took part in a roadshow in the Bardhaman Uttar Assembly Constituency ahead of the second phase of polling in the state.

Speaking to IANS, the Union Minister reacted to a notice of motion submitted by 73 Opposition MPs, led by the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, to seek the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He said, "Look, this is their own opinion. The Election Commission is doing its work. And definitely, whenever there is an impartial election, Mamataji will definitely be hurt. She will definitely be in pain. So, that is her pain."

The motion, addressed to the President of India, alleges “proven misbehaviour” by the CEC through acts and omissions committed since March 15, 2026.

About the record voter turnout during the first phase of the polls, Nadda asserted that it indicated a "one-sided decision" by the people in favour of the BJP.

He alleged that the state is currently suffering from "extortion, commission, loot, coal scandal, sand scandal and atrocities against women".

"The common man is very frustrated, and they have decided to say bye-bye to Mamataji and vote in order to form a BJP government," Nadda said.

He further added: "The voting in the first phase has reflected that the public opinion is shifting towards the BJP, and in the second phase the party will receive a clear majority."

Nadda also reacted to CM Banerjee's remark that she will "dismantle" the BJP in the Centre by bringing together the Opposition parties.

"Delhi is very far away. Save your roots in Bengal first," he said.

Moreover, he added: "The roots of the Trinamool will be uprooted this time by the people of Bengal."

Further, sounding optimistic of the BJP's victory in the polls, the BJP leader asserted, "It is clear that people have decided to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party to Bengal and to make a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

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