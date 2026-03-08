'I’m excited to watch this group move forward,' says Alyssa Healy after farewell match

Perth, March 8 (IANS) Australia captain Alyssa Healy expressed pride and emotion after signing off her international career with a memorable victory as Australia defeated India women's national cricket team by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test at the WACA Ground to seal the multi-format series 12-4.

Healy, who played her final match in Australian colours, expressed confidence that the next generation of players would take the team forward, highlighting the leadership of Sophie Molineux.

“I’m genuinely really excited to watch this group of amazing people moving forward, led by Sophie Molineux. I think they’re going to achieve some great things,” she added.

Healy was also proud of the way the team bounced back after losing the T20I series earlier in the tour.

“Really pleased with that effort. Bouncing back from the T20 series, there was a bit of disappointment and uncertainty in the group, but the way the team responded in the last four fixtures has been unbelievable. I'm really proud, and it's been a great time being together,” she said after the match.

The wicketkeeper-batter admitted that the moment of farewell hit her emotionally just before returning to the dressing room. Honestly, it hit me just before that I get to go into that change room again and be around the girls. I'm going to enjoy the next little bit and sing the team song one last time,” Healy said.

Healy praised the game's longer format for giving young players a chance to develop their skills.

“Test cricket gives these young players an opportunity to showcase their skills over a longer period of time. White-ball cricket doesn’t always give you the chance to set up batters or build an innings. So long live Test cricket and hopefully we can see more of it,” she said.

Reflecting on the support she received from fans at the venue and back home, Healy said she only realised the scale of the affection during the final week of her career.

“When you’re representing your country, you’re in a bubble and just trying to win games. You probably don’t realise what’s going on outside. To feel that love and support this week has been amazing, so thank you to everyone who came here and everyone watching from home,” she said.

She also thanked the Indian team for their effort during a packed schedule and wished them well for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 to be played in England.

"Thank you to you guys, and all the very best for the World Cup in the middle of the year. I know you'll give it a red-hot shake in the UK, so we'll wait. Hopefully, Australia and India in the final will be a nice touch, but thank you to you guys for your efforts," she concluded.

--IANS

sds/