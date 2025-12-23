December 23, 2025 7:06 PM हिंदी

Bihar: Illegal moneylender arrested in Kaimur; cash, blank cheques recovered

Patna, Dec 23 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal moneylending, Kudra police in Bihar’s Kaimur district arrested Lakshman Shah following a complaint from a victim who alleged severe financial exploitation and harassment.

Confirming the arrest, Kaimur Superintendent of Police Hari Mohan Shukla said the victim had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from the accused for his sister’s wedding.

In return, Lakshman Shah allegedly forced the victim to sign blank cheques.

Despite making partial repayments, when the victim went to clear the remaining amount, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 5.6 lakh, including exorbitant interest. They subjected him to continuous mental and physical harassment.

Distressed by the situation, the victim approached the police seeking justice.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Kudra police conducted a raid at Lakshman Shah’s residence.

During the operation, police recovered Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, 245 blank signed cheques belonging to different individuals, 39 land documents, 65 signed stamp papers, three diaries related to moneylending transactions, and 1.764 kilograms of silver jewellery.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused allegedly charged four to five times the borrowed amount and would seize the properties of borrowers who failed to repay.

SP Hari Mohan Shukla said a case has been registered, and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

“We will also investigate and confiscate illegally acquired properties linked to the moneylending racket,” Shukla said.

The police have appealed to other victims of the accused to come forward and file complaints so that further legal action can be taken.

Earlier, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, announced that the illegal practice of “gunda banks” — private lenders charging exorbitant interest rates and forcing people to mortgage their land — will be eliminated from the state.

He emphasised that such unlawful lending systems will not be tolerated and that only RBI-authorised banks are permitted to operate in Bihar.

The state government will identify private money lenders and act against them.

