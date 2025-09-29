IIFT launches International Trade Negotiations programme for govt officials

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) In a bid to strengthen the negotiation skills of government officials, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) on Monday inaugurated the International Trade Negotiations Programme for officials of the Department of Commerce.

Organised by IIFT’s Centre for International Negotiations, the programme is designed to strengthen the negotiation skills of government officials and bolster India’s global trade engagement.

In his address on the occasion, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, “This programme brings together all relevant topics delivered by experts in their respective fields. IIFT has always played an important role in international trade and negotiations, and we wish all participants the very best as they go through this unique learning experience.”

Highlighted the institute’s achievements, IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi said, “IIFT today enjoys top rankings on LinkedIn and NIRF, with placements reaching ₹1.23 crore. We have recently opened campuses at Kakinada and GIFT City. Our Dubai campus, a long-held vision, has received approvals from the Ministries of Commerce, Education and Home Affairs, UGC and the Dubai Government and will start soon.”

“We are also developing 30 case studies on bilateral trade and FTAs. Two landmark FTAs — the India–UK FTA and CETA — show how India can navigate complex trade scenarios even in tough times,” he added.

The India-UK FTA was signed amid the uncertainties in world trade triggered by the tariff turmoil unleashed by US President Donald Trump. The agreement provides 99 per cent of Indian exports, duty-free access to the UK market. A significant tariff reductions for Indian sectors such as textiles, footwear, leather, gems and jewellery, toys, sports goods, marine, processed food and garments.

It also provides enhanced market access for Indian services professionals, including IT experts, chefs, yoga instructors, musicians, and intra-corporate transferees and a finalised Social Security Agreement to eliminate dual contributions for Indian professionals working in the UK.

Programme Director Rohit Mehtani said, “This programme reflects IIFT’s continuing commitment to building the capacity of government officials in the complex area of international trade negotiations. The participants will gain practical insights and tools to negotiate more effectively in multilateral and bilateral forums,” he said.

The initiative underscores IIFT’s continuing role as India’s premier institution for trade-related training, research, and policy support.

--IANS

sps/na