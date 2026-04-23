IGPL Singapore: Superstar Bhullar cards bogey-free 67 for tied sixth as Kapur gets an ace

Singapore, April 23 (IANS) Gaganjeet Bhullar, one of the biggest stars of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), had a steady 4-under bogey-free round, which was the major feature of the Indian show at the Singapore Open in Singapore on Thursday. Also attracting attention was Shiv Kapur's terrific hole-in-one, which was the major talking point of the opening day for the Indian contingent at the Singapore Open.

The US$ 2 million International Series tournament saw Thailand's Ekpharit Wu and Japan’s Jeongwoo Ham set the early pace during the first round, carding 7-under 64s at the par-71 Serapong course at Sentosa Golf Club. With his wife Pam on the bag, Wu shot a blemish-free round while Ham combined 8 birdies with a lone bogey to lead by 2.

Searching for his 12th win on the Asian Tour, the four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, started from the 10th tee in a sedate manner with pars on his first eight holes, making his first move with a birdie on the 18th, his 9th hole. He then added three more on his back nine at the 1st, 4th, and 7th holes of the course to record a 4-under 67 for the Tied-6th position after the first round.

Speaking after his round on an especially hot and humid day, Bhullar was very happy with the consistency he displayed today and said, “I played good golf today, I was in the game throughout the 18 holes.”

When asked about his plans over the next three days, the Indian star said, “I would love to continue the form and just multiply my belief for the next three rounds.”

On his approach towards tackling the fabled Sentosa Golf Club, Bhullar added, “You've got to be mentally strong. You've got to hit the ball so good, like from the tee, second shot, putting, your chipping, everything has to be spot on.”

However, it was Shiv Kapur who came up with the Shot of the Day with a hole-in-one on the par-3 second hole of the course. He hit an 8-iron off the tee on the 168-yard hole for his first-ever ace on the Asian Tour. The 3-time winner on the tour said, “I’ve been playing on the Asian Tour for about 22 years, and I’ve never had a hole-in-one out here, so that’s my first.”

Kapur had a bit of a rough day otherwise, with two double bogeys and two bogeys, finishing 4-over for the day. “The hole-in-one at least put a bit of a smile on my face, a small silver lining on what was otherwise a tough day. That’s golf — it takes a bit from you and gives a bit back. At least I walk away with something positive”, he added.

Among the other Indians, AM Green IGPL winner Karandeep Kochhar was even par. Another young Indian, the 2025 AM Green IGPL Order of Merit winner Pukhraj Singh Gill, who is playing this week courtesy of the pathway to International Series from the IGPL, also shot a creditable level par.

The event is also part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the top two players not otherwise exempt eligible for this summer’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Rashid Khan, Shaurya Bhattacharya, and Ajeetesh Sandhu shot rounds of 1-under to be among the top-30 in the leaderboard, while Karandeep Kochhar was even par.

Another young Indian, Pukhraj Singh Gill, who is playing this week courtesy of the pathway to International Series from the AM Green IGPL, also shot a creditable level par. Two shots away from the leaders were a bunch of three – American Charles Porter, Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent, and Aidric Chan of the Philippines, shooting 66s to share third place.

The event is also part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the top two players not otherwise exempt eligible for this summer’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

--IANS

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