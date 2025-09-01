IFTPC raises concern against extortion by the social media influencers, seek legal opinion

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) The Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) has raised its concern against the ongoing extortion by the Social Media Influencers.

In their latest social media post, IFTPC pointed out an alarming trend where certain social media influencers are threatening to release malicious reviews of films and series and even demanding money from the producers.

"The Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), the prominent association representing the interests of over 375 leading films and television producers in India, after having observed over last few years, an alarming trend where certain social media influencers are engaging in predatory practices by threatening to release malicious and disparaging reviews or reaction videos of films, series and other audio-visual content, coupled with demands for payment from producers," the post read.

In case someone denies meeting their demands, they threaten to launch targeted campaigns to sabotage the project.

"It was observed that if these demands are not met, these influencers threaten to launch targeted campaigns designed to deliberately sabotage a project's reception and commercial viability."

IFTPC clarified that while they are not against freedom of speech and are open to criticism, this practice poses a great threat to the creative and economic growth of the entertainment industry.

"While the IFTPC and its members are absolutely not against the freedom of speech and welcome genuine, constructive criticism, the acts of extortion of some of these unscrupulous individuals go far beyond the purview of legitimate reviewing and are causing a grave threat to the creative and economic health of the Indian film & entertainment industry."

They further mentioned in the caption that they are seeking legal opinion to protect producers against such extortion by the social media influencers.

"Therefore, the IFTPC has decided to seek opinions from top-tier legal counsels to explore all available legal remedies under both civil and criminal laws to bring a swift and decisive end to these extortionate practices," the post concluded.

--IANS

pm/