IFL 2025-26: Sreenidi Deccan cruise past Dempo to go top of table

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) R Lalbiakliana, Hadi Idrissou, and Fabrice Kah Nkwoh scored a goal each as Sreenidi Deccan FC produced a clinical display to defeat Dempo SC 3-1 in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Wednesday. This helped Sreenidi move to the top of the table with 10 points from five matches, while Dempo SC remained at the bottom with two points.

Carlos Vaz Pinto’s side took early control of the contest. A throw-in from the left by Jagdeep Singh caused a deflection in the box, and right winger R Lalbiakliana reacted quickest to fire in a left-footed effort from a tight angle to give Sreenidi the advantage.

Sreenidi continued to press forward and created a series of chances, with Ashish Sibi producing key saves to deny David Castañeda, including a sharp stop from close range in the 20th minute and a diving effort to keep out his header moments later. From the resulting corner, Castañeda’s header struck the post.

The pressure eventually told in the 29th minute when Deccan Warriors centre-back Hadi Idrissou doubled the lead. Winger Lalromawia delivered a precise cross from the right, and Idrissou rose to head home and make it 2-0.

Dempo’s head coach, Samir Naik, introduced Marcus Joseph midway through the first half in search of a response, and the forward added more attacking intent. However, Sreenidi’s midfield, led by Ajay Chhetri and Pape Gassama, controlled proceedings to limit the visitors’ chances. Joseph did test Kamaljit Singh with a curling effort in the 42nd minute, but the goalkeeper was equal to it.

The Golden Eagles showed more intent after the restart and were rewarded at the hour mark. Midfielder Knerkitalang Buam dinked a cross towards the far post, where forward Richmond Kwasi Owusu rose to head home and reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The game took another turn in the 68th minute when Sreenidi’s Lalromawia was shown a red card for violent conduct, reducing the hosts to ten men. However, Sreenidi responded immediately to the counter-attack. Ajay Chhetri won possession in midfield and released forward Fabrice Kah Nkwoh, who calmly slotted the ball to the left of the keeper to restore the two-goal cushion.

Dempo continued to push forward, with Amay Morajkar testing Kamaljit Singh from long range in the 81st minute, but the Sreenidi goalkeeper tipped the effort over the bar. Despite enjoying more possession against ten men, Dempo were unable to break down a resolute Sreenidi defence in the closing stages to secure a 3-1 victory.

--IANS

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