March 26, 2026 11:41 PM हिंदी

IFL 2025-26: Shillong Lajong cruise past Gokulam to move into top three

Shillong Lajong cruise past Gokulam Kerala FC to move into top three in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

Manjeri (Kerala), March 26 (IANS) Goals in each half from Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah and Tremiki Lamurong guided Shillong Lajong FC to a comfortable 2-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, on Thursday.

With this victory, Shillong Lajong moved into the top three with 10 points, level on points and goal difference with Sreenidi Deccan FC and Diamond Harbour FC, while The Malabarians slipped to eighth with five points from as many matches. Tremiki Lamurong was named the Player of the Match.

Gokulam Kerala head coach Dimitris Dimitriou named an unchanged starting XI, while Shillong Lajong head coach Bineria Thapa made one change, bringing in Tremiki Lamurong in place of Abhay Gurung, to start with an all-Indian line-up.

The match began at a brisk pace, with both teams looking to attack but struggling to find the final pass in the opening exchanges. Gokulam was forced into an early substitution in the 15th minute as Kingslee Fernandes was replaced by Ashis Pradhan due to injury.

Shillong came close soon after when Phrangki Buam played a through ball to Everbrightson Sana, but the forward failed to hit the target and shot it wide. The visitors continued to push forward, with Buam testing goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil from distance.

The breakthrough arrived in the 36th minute following a well-worked move down the right flank. After a sequence involving Samuel Muansang, Phrangki Buam, and Tremiki Lamurong, the ball deflected inside the box, and Everbrightson reacted quickest to slot it into the goal with his right foot and give Shillong Lajong a 1-0 lead.

Gokulam attempted to respond before the break, with captain Mirjalol Kasimov coming closest, but his header was comfortably saved by Siwel Rymbai as Shillong went into half-time with the advantage.

The hosts dominated possession after the restart in search of an equaliser but struggled to break down a disciplined Shillong defence. The visitors, meanwhile, remained dangerous, as Treimiki made a wonderful run from the right wing but hit it on the side net at the hour mark.

Shillong finally doubled their lead in the 65th minute through Tremiki. A well-coordinated move on the right involving Lamlallian and Damaitphang Lyngdoh set up Lamurong, who made a strong run into the box and finished clinically to make it 2-0.

Despite enjoying more of the ball, Gokulam were unable to find a way past Shillong’s organised backline in the closing stages. Shillong Lajong held firm to seal a 2-0 victory and climb into the top three, capping off a composed away performance.

--IANS

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