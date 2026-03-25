IFL 2025-26: Namdhari SC edge past Real Kashmir FC for their first win of the season

Srinagar, March 25 (IANS) Seilenthang Lotjem's all-important second-half strike helped Namdhari Sports Club edge past Real Kashmir FC 1-0 for their first win of the season in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The victory lifted Namdhari SC to sixth in the table with six points from five matches, while Real Kashmir FC remain in ninth in the table with two points from the same number of matches. Namdhari goalkeeper Niraj Kumar was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Real Kashmir FC Assistant Coach Masood Maqbool made two changes to their starting XI for their first home match of the season, with Shahid Nazir coming into defence in place of the suspended Habib Fofana, while Marius Obekop started in attack ahead of Seijoseph Haokip. Namdhari SC Head Coach Harpeet Singh, meanwhile, made one change, as Lamine Moro returned from suspension to replace Manbir Singh.

Neither side was able to assert control in midfield during the opening exchanges, resulting in frequent turnovers in the first half hour. Set-pieces proved the most promising avenue for both teams, with Real Kashmir relying on long throw-ins and Namdhari looking to capitalise on their free-kick deliveries and corner kicks.

The only real moments of concern for either goalkeeper in the half came from isolated efforts at both ends. Najib Ibrahim tested Real Kashmir goalkeeper Furkan Ahmad Dar with a low strike from the edge of the box, while at the other end, Niraj Kumar was called into action after Karan Kumar Sharma’s miscued clearance looped goalwards, forcing the goalkeeper into an acrobatic save.

The best chance of the half fell to the home side from another delivery into the box. Niraj Kumar came off his line but could only manage a weak punch, with the ball looping back into a dangerous area. Ahteeb Ahmad Dar attempted a bicycle kick that looked destined for the net, but Karan Sharma produced a crucial clearance off the line with his chest, ensuring both sides went into the break goalless.

The Snow Leopards began the second half with renewed intent, enjoying better control in midfield and looking more threatening in the opposition half. Shedrack Charles came closest to breaking the deadlock, but his effort rattled the crossbar and went out.

Namdhari took the lead just after the hour mark through Seilenthang Lotjem. Substitute Manbir Singh delivered a cross to the far post, and Lotjem timed his late run into the six-yard box to perfection, slipping in unnoticed before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Real Kashmir stepped up the pressure in search of an equaliser after falling behind. Shedrack Charles tested the goalkeeper with a well-struck effort that was parried away to safety, and moments later, Niraj Kumar was called into action again, reacting sharply to keep out Kamal Issah’s free-kick, which took an awkward bounce in the danger area.

The visitors held on to their slender lead until the final whistle, weathering sustained pressure from the home side. Despite Real Kashmir introducing fresh legs and increasing the intensity inside the box, Namdhari defended resolutely to shut down the attacks and condemn the hosts to another winless outing this season.

--IANS

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