IFL 2025-26: Aizawl avoid relegation after draw with Gokulam Kerala

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC twice came from behind to hold Aizawl FC in a 2-2 draw in a Relegation Stage fixture of Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Aizawl FC have thus secured their safety from relegation with 13 points from 11 matches, while Gokulam Kerala FC remain in the relegation spot with nine points, making their final game against Namdhari FC a relegation decider. By dint of this result, Real Kashmir FC too are now safe from relegation.

Zomuansanga gave Aizawl the lead in the 10th minute, which was equalised by Mirjalol Kasimov in the 17th. The former then converted a penalty in the 32nd minute, but Gursimrat Singh equalised again in the 43rd to give Gokulam the crucial point.

The match began at a frantic pace, with the first quarter providing end-to-end action as Gokulam Kerala FC repeatedly fell into Aizawl's offside traps. Aizawl FC broke the deadlock from a swift counter-attack in the 10th minute when Zomuansanga sold goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil with a clever shoulder dummy, disguising his shot towards the far post before executing a powerful finish to record his fifth goal of the season.

However, Gokulam Kerala FC responded swiftly, delivering a killer blow just seven minutes later. Mirjalol Kasimov stepped up to a free-kick in the 17th minute and unleashed an absolute thunderbolt to draw his side level.

The flow of the match became erratic and stop-start, but the People's Club remained highly organised in their transitions and deservedly reclaimed the lead. A push by Gokulam Kerala FC defender Lalbiakhlua inside the box in the 32nd minute resulted in a penalty. Zomuansanga confidently converted the ensuing spot-kick to complete his brace and put Aizawl FC 2-1 ahead.

Trailing once again, the Malabarians capitalised on the chaotic tempo to find a second equaliser just before the interval. From a 43rd-minute free-kick routine, Gursimrat Singh applied the second touch, popping a header over the stranded Aizawl goalkeeper, who was caught flat-footed for what should have been a regulation save.

The first half ended with five minutes of stoppage time and a massive blow for Gokulam, as they were forced into three changes, including an injury to goalkeeper Shibinraj, who was replaced by Kamaludheen A.K.

Despite Aizawl FC starting the game stronger, Gokulam Kerala FC went into the break as the happier side after clawing their way back to 2-2.

The tempo dropped significantly in the second half, with the game stuck in first and second gear for the opening twenty minutes. Aizawl FC eventually ramped up the pressure, dominating the final half-hour in search of a third goal.

However, substitute goalkeeper Kamaludheen produced a couple of crucial saves to keep the visitors at bay. Gokulam Kerala FC almost snatched a dramatic winner against the run of play in the 86th minute.

Substitute Benjamin Thomas Kuku set up Thabiso Brown for a point-blank one-on-one opportunity, but the forward opted for an acrobatic back-volley that failed to alter the scoreline. After nine tense minutes of stoppage time, the referee blew his whistle to confirm a 2-2 stalemate, a fair reflection of a fiercely contested battle.

The match statistics reinforced the closely fought nature of the contest, with both teams committing 10 fouls and receiving two yellow cards each. Aizawl FC controlled the overall tempo, dominating possession with 60 per cent while registering 13 shots and winning seven corners.

However, Gokulam Kerala FC were highly efficient with their 40 per cent share of the ball, creating eight chances and matching the visitors with six shots on target from just 10 overall attempts.

--IANS

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