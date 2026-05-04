‘If we take the positives, we can achieve a good result against Oman,’ says Nepal’s Airee ahead of CWC League 2 clash

Kirtipur, May 4 (IANS) Nepal vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee has called for a positive and attacking approach as his team prepares for a key ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter against Oman, expressing confidence that recent improvements can help them bounce back.

Nepal head into Tuesday’s contest with mixed form in the ongoing tri-series at home. While they have registered two wins over the UAE, their campaign has been dented by an earlier underwhelming performance against Oman, leaving them eager to respond strongly.

Acknowledging the team’s fluctuating displays, Airee underlined the importance of building on recent progress.

“We couldn’t play well in the first two matches (of the tri-series). Now the partnerships are getting better. If we can play by taking that positively, we can achieve a good result against Oman,” he was quoted by the ICC.

The all-rounder also reflected on his own performances amid the team’s struggles with consistency in batting. “Other players are not scoring runs. Perhaps because I am a bit more focused (on my own performance), I am doing well. Earlier, I wasn’t scoring runs either,” he noted, pointing to a shift in his mindset.

Nepal currently find themselves placed seventh in the League 2 standings, with their hopes of direct qualification for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier hinging on a top-four finish by the end of the cycle. With only seven wins so far, every remaining fixture carries added significance.

Captain Rohit Paudel echoed the sentiment, backing his side to respond under pressure. “It is our nature to play under pressure. Therefore, we are hopeful that we will secure a win,” he said, expressing belief in the team’s ability to deliver in crunch situations.

Paudel also drew confidence from the squad’s past experiences. “The same players who played a role in winning 11 matches in the previous cycle are still in the team today. We have already endured that level of pressure. Therefore, the upcoming matches will be even more important,” he added.

With qualification ambitions still alive, Nepal will be aiming to combine resilience with a proactive approach as they look to turn their campaign around in the crucial clash against Oman.

--IANS

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