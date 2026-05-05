If Rohit continues this form, MI will hurt playoff hopes of many teams: Gavaskar

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes a resurgent Rohit Sharma could play a decisive role in shaping the remainder of IPL 2026, stating that the Mumbai Indians have the potential to disrupt several teams’ playoff ambitions if their senior batter continues his current form.

Rohit returned to action in style after an injury layoff, smashing 84 off 44 balls to guide Mumbai to a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in a record chase of 229 at the Wankhede Stadium. His 143-run opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton laid the foundation for only MI’s third win of the season.

Gavaskar, who has closely observed Rohit’s evolution over the past year, pointed out a clear shift in focus since the batter stepped away from leadership roles. With MI still hanging by a thread in the playoff race, the veteran feels Rohit’s form could make them a dangerous opponent in the closing stages.

“I have been watching Rohit Sharma closely over the last year. Ever since he was removed as captain in white-ball cricket and the IPL, he has focused more on his batting. He scored runs in the ODI series against Australia, did well in the home series, and now he is doing the same in the IPL. If he continues this form, Mumbai Indians will hurt the playoff hopes of many teams in the remaining matches,” Gavaskar told JioStar.

While Rohit has often been known for providing brisk starts rather than big scores, Gavaskar stressed that his impact at the top has always been significant.

“In the IPL, he usually scores 400 to 500 runs a season, but his knocks are often impactful. He may not have many 80-plus innings, but his 40 to 50-run starts give his team early momentum,” he said.

However, the veteran batting legend believes Rohit is now aiming for greater influence by batting deeper into the innings, as he said, “The change in his game is clear: he now wants to bat deeper and leave a bigger impact.”

Gavaskar also highlighted the range and authority in Rohit’s strokeplay during the knock against LSG, where he combined control with aggression, stating, “In this 84-run knock, we saw all the typical Rohit Sharma shots. The pull shot was on display. Short balls disappeared into the stands. Full deliveries were driven through the cover region. He also lofted long off with ease.”

He further praised Rohit’s intent against spin, particularly his approach against left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth.

“Against left-arm spinner M Siddharth, he played down the ground, hitting against the turn. We saw a focused Rohit Sharma against LSG,” Gavaskar noted.

--IANS

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