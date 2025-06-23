IDY 2025: 2,000 global events across 191 countries, 13 lakh pre-registrations on Yoga Portal

June 23, 2025 10:05 PM हिंदी

IDY 2025: 2,000 global events across 191 countries, 13 lakh pre-registrations in India

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Showcasing yoga's increasing global appeal and India's pivotal role in promoting holistic health and wellness, 13.04 lakh yoga sangam events were registered across India on Yoga Portal, Ayush Ministry said on Monday.

Globally, yoga demonstrations took place in 191 countries at approximately 1,300 locations, culminating in an estimated 2,000 global events.

This vast international outreach reaffirmed yoga's universal relevance in fostering global health, harmony, and well-being, the ministry said in a statement.

The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY 2025), celebrated globally on June 21, achieved resounding success with unprecedented worldwide participation.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IDY celebrations have underscored yoga's increasing global appeal and India's pivotal role in promoting holistic health and wellness,” according to the ministry.

India also achieved two significant Guinness World Records in Visakhapatnam, highlighting yoga's deep penetration and wide acceptance.

The first being the largest gathering for a yoga session at a single venue, An impressive 302,000 (3.02 lakh) participants joined on June 21; and the second record of the largest mass Surya Namaskar demonstration when 22,122 tribal students participated on June 20.

Fifteen iconic yoga events were organised at strategically significant and culturally diverse locations nationwide. These events aimed to symbolise India's natural beauty, national spirit, and civilizational ethos, while spreading the message of wellness and unity through yoga.

Yoga demonstrations emphasised physical resilience and national service in some of the country's most challenging terrains such as Siachen Glacier where Indian Army personnel performed yoga at the world’s highest battlefield, Galwan Valley where sessions were held at over 15,000 feet, symbolising India's message of peace and inner strength.

Special yoga sessions at historic and spiritually significant locations highlighted India's rich cultural heritage such as NaMo Ghat, Varanasi. The 91 UP battalion of the NCC conducted vibrant sessions on the banks of the Ganga, reflecting spiritual vibrancy and youth participation.

The Ministry of Ayush said it extends heartfelt gratitude to various ministries and departments, state governments, the international community, Indian Armed Forces, Yoga institutions and associations, educational institutions, NGOs, and millions of yoga enthusiasts worldwide for making IDY 2025 a historic celebration of unity, wellness, and peace.

