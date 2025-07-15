After Mumbai, Tesla to open Delhi showroom soon; launch superchargers

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) After making a grand entry into Mumbai, Elon Musk-run Tesla is now preparing to expand its presence by opening a new showroom in Delhi soon.

Along with this, the electric vehicle giant announced on Tuesday that it will also launch four new charging stations in New Delhi, which will include 16 Superchargers and 15 Destination Chargers.

Tesla has already taken its first official step into the Indian market by launching its ‘Experience Centre’ in Mumbai and introducing its popular electric SUV, the Model Y.

The company has big plans to grow in India by building a complete ecosystem around electric vehicles, as per its official statement.

This includes showrooms, service facilities, delivery infrastructure, charging stations, logistics hubs, and office spaces across the country.

In Mumbai, Tesla has announced four major charging stations in key areas -- Lower Parel, BKC, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

These will feature 16 Superchargers and 16 Destination Chargers. A similar plan will soon be implemented in Delhi as well, making it easier for Tesla users to charge their vehicles efficiently.

Tesla emphasised that electric vehicles are just one part of its broader mission. The company’s real goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem.

It also shared that over 8 million Tesla vehicles have been delivered across 55 countries globally, and more than 250 new features were added in 2024 alone through over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The company plans to continue offering such updates to make cars smarter over time. Tesla’s autonomous technology, known as Optimus, is also set to expand into more countries.

The company already operates more than 7,000 Supercharging stations with over 70,000 Superchargers around the world.

In a big boost to India’s employment market, Tesla confirmed that it will rely entirely on local talent.

“Indian citizens will be hired to lead the company’s operations in the country -- ensuring homegrown leadership for a global brand,” it said.

--IANS

pk/na