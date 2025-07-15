Dheeraj Kumar passes away at 79 after suffering from cardiac arrest

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Producer-director-actor Dheeraj Kumar, who is known for his work in television and films, passed away on Tuesday at 11:40 am.

The actor-producer who was 79 years old, was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. At the time of death, his son Ashutosh Kumar was with him.

He was diagnosed to be suffering from acute pneumonia, and was on ventilator support in the ICU. The actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

It is reported that it will take 2-3 hours to get the paperwork done from the hospital and take his mortal remains to his home. His cremation will most likely be held tomorrow as relatives will arrive from Punjab.

His family said in a statement, It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support. The industry mourns the loss of a talented professional who contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace".

Dheeraj Kumar entered the entertainment industry in 1965. He was one of the finalists of a talent show along with Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna. Rajesh Khanna was the eventual winner.

He acted in 21 Punjabi films from 1970 to 1984. He started a production company, Creative Eye and is its chairman and managing director. In the film ‘Swami’, the song ‘Ka Karoon Sajani, Aaye Na Balam’ was picturised on him. He has also worked in other films like ‘Heera Panna’, ‘Raaton Ka Raja’.

Earlier, Dheeraj had attended the inaugural ceremony of ISKCON temple in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai. He had praised PM Modi’s efforts in supporting the spread of Sanatan Dharma.

He had earlier said, “I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring”.

“The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple”, he added.

