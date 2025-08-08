ICMR’s SHINE initiative to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation in students

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) nationwide SHINE initiative will help ignite scientific curiosity and foster innovation in students and next generation explorers, said Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR on Thursday.

The initiative S.H.I.N.E., which stands for Science, Health and Innovation for Nextgen Explorers, was launched by ICMR and the Department of Health Research (DHR) in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for students to “spend one day as a scientist”.

Under this, 13,150 students in grades 9-12, from over 300 schools across 39 districts in 16 states and union territories, were introduced to the field of health and biomedical research at various ICMR institutes.

The two-day event aimed to highlight ICMR’s contributions to improving the nation’s health, and motivate young learners to pursue careers in science and public health, supporting India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“This is a unique initiative of ICMR to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation, and inspire the next generation of health researchers,” Bahl said.

He emphasised the importance of scientific temper, innovation, and youth engagement in shaping the future of Indian research and healthcare.

“Today is not just a visit, it’s an invitation to step into the shoes of a scientist,” Dr Bahl said.

“We want you to observe, question, and experience firsthand the spirit of scientific inquiry. Engage with our scientists, explore the labs, and witness the strides India has made in medical and health research. This is how we shape a Viksit Bharat -- through curiosity, evidence, and ambition,” he added.

The programme included a range of interactive activities such as guided laboratory tours, research exhibitions, poster walks, video presentations, and live demonstrations of ongoing scientific work.

The students also had the opportunity to interact with ICMR scientists, gaining insights into their research journeys, areas of expertise, and everyday work in public health. To make the experience more engaging, a mascot named Dr. Curio was introduced as a friendly and relatable guide for the students throughout the day.

In addition, students viewed four specially curated short films highlighting ICMR’s key initiatives: the development of Covaxin-India’s indigenous Vaccine, the iDRONE initiative for innovative healthcare delivery, India’s TB elimination efforts, and Vishanu Yudh Abhyas - a nationwide mock drill to assess future pandemic preparedness.

