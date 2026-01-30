Iceland, Uganda trolls Pakistan amid T20 WC participation uncertainty

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has sparked widespread trolling on social media, with Iceland and Uganda Cricket leading the charge with humorous posts on replacing Pakistan that quickly went viral.

The situation arose after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi cast doubts over the team’s participation in the global event, citing support for Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland in the tournament lineup.

Bangladesh had earlier appealed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns. However, the global body rejected the request, resulting in Bangladesh’s exclusion from the competition.

Amid the uncertainty, Iceland Cricket took a tongue-in-cheek swipe at the PCB, joking that they were prepared to step in should Pakistan withdraw from the tournament.

“We really need Pakistan to decide soon upon their participation in the T20 WC. We are ready to take off as soon as they pull out on 2nd Feb, but the flight schedule is a logistical nightmare to get us to Colombo in good time for 7th Feb. Our opening bat is an insomniac!” Iceland Cricket wrote on X.

Iceland Cricket later announced its “withdrawal” from contention, explaining that its players were amateurs with full-time professions and could not suddenly travel across the world. The post cited bakers, ship captains and bankers among the squad and concluded, “Our loss is likely Uganda’s gain.”

Soon after, Uganda Cricket joined the banter with a witty post on Thursday, declaring its readiness to step in if an opportunity arose.

“If a T20 World Cup seat opens, Uganda is ready, packed, and padded. Passports warm (not ice). No bakers leaving ovens or ships U-turning. Heat, noise, pressure? We’ll bring the bold kit,” Uganda Cricket wrote.

Despite announcing its squad for the T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s participation remains uncertain. PCB chief Naqvi has also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matter, with a final decision expected by Friday or Monday.

