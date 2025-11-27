ICC rates Perth pitch 'very good' after rapid Ashes opener

Dubai, Nov 27 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the playing surface for the first Ashes Test in Perth as 'very good' after the series opener was wrapped up within two days.

The entire Test match lasted just 847 deliveries, making it the shortest Ashes Test by balls bowled since 1888.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the Perth wicket 'very good', which, under the ICC's four-tier rating system, is the highest ranking possible awarded to pitches with "good carry, limited seam movement, and consistent bounce early in the match, allowing for a balanced contest between batters and bowlers".

The opening Test saw 19 wickets fall on Day 1 as England were bowled out for 172 with Mitchell Starc taking career-best figures of 7-58 before Australia's batters collapsed to 121/9 at stumps.

Day 2 saw 13 wickets fall and 380 runs put on the board as England were bowled out for 164 before Travis Head's incredible 123 guided Australia to an eight-wicket win and 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Cricket Australia, chief of cricket, James Allsopp, said, "The match referee's 'very good' rating justifies our belief Perth Stadium produced a pitch that provided a fair balance between bat and ball. The dominance of some brilliant pace bowling from both sides and the frenetic nature of the contest meant the match lasted only two days.

"This was disappointing for fans holding tickets for days three and four, but we saw some incredible moments which captivated huge viewing audiences and will inspire even more kids to pick up a bat and ball this summer.

"As always, we want to ensure pitches across Australia have their own characteristics and we're looking forward to another enthralling contest under lights at the Gabba starting next Thursday,” he added.

