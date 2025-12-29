ICC rates MCG pitch ‘unsatisfactory’ after Boxing day Test ends in two days

Dubai, Dec 29 (IANS) The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the fourth Ashes Test is held, has been rated as 'unsatisfactory' and the venue received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

England won the fourth Ashes Test in less than 32 hours, with 36 wickets falling for 572 runs off 142 overs. England won by four wickets. No player from either team managed a half-century, a feat that had not occurred in a Test match in Australia since 1932.

Jeff Crowe from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees explained the reasoning behind the pitch assessment. He stated, “The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was ‘Unsatisfactory’ as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point.”

James Allsopp, CA Chief of Cricket, said, “We were disappointed for the fans holding tickets for days three and four, and also the millions of fans excited to watch the action in Australia and around the world, that the pitch did not provide the MCG’s customary balance between bat and ball. We appreciate the outstanding work the MCC staff have done over recent years, producing excellent Test match pitches.

"We’re confident they will deliver first-rate surfaces for next year’s NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test against New Zealand and the hugely anticipated 150th Anniversary Test against England in March 2027.”

England won the toss and opted to bat, applying early pressure with a strong pace attack. Josh Tongue led the bowling effort, taking 5/45, as Australia were dismissed for 152.

The visitors aimed to capitalise on the modest target but struggled to adjust to the challenging conditions, falling for 110 inside 30 overs.

The fourth Ashes Test ended in only two days, similar to the Perth Test, with spectators seeing a total of 36 wickets fall within just 142 overs.

Despite England securing their first Test victory on Australian soil since 2011, the hosts have already retained the Ashes by winning the first three Tests, with the series currently 3-1.

The final Test of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, beginning on January 4.

--IANS

vi/bc