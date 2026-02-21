February 21, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

ICC picks Gaby, Sobhana, Tara as nominees for Women’s Player of the Month for January

ICC picks Gaby Lewis, Sobhana Mostery and Tara Norris as nominees for Women’s Player of the Month for January.

Dubai, Feb 21 (IANS) The ICC has announced the nominees for the Women's Player of the Month award for January, with three standout performances from the month of international cricket making the final shortlist. The nominees include Gaby Lewis, Sobhana Mostery, and Tara Norris, each of whom played pivotal roles in their respective teams' campaigns during the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in January-February 2026.

Leading Ireland’s charge towards qualification for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, captain Gaby Lewis enjoyed a stellar month. Across six T20Is, Lewis scored a total of 251 runs at an impressive strike rate of 124.87.

Her best performance came in a losing cause against Bangladesh, where she scored 73 runs. Despite the defeat, Lewis' knock was a highlight, as she ended the qualification tournament as the highest run-scorer for Ireland with 276 runs. Her consistency and leadership have been key to Ireland securing a spot in the upcoming World Cup.

From the other side of the qualifiers, Sobhana Mostery of Bangladesh proved to be a force with the bat. Scoring 229 runs at an average of 45.80 and a blistering strike rate of 145.85, Mostery was central to her team's unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

Her highest score of 59 came against Thailand, and she followed it up with another superb knock of 47 against Scotland. Alongside her batting exploits, the 24-year-old off-spinner also claimed a crucial wicket in the match against Papua New Guinea, cementing her all-round impact in the tournament.

The standout bowler for the USA during the qualification event, Tara Norris, was a menace with the ball. The left-arm pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 15 wickets. In January, Norris claimed 11 wickets in five T20Is, including three-wicket hauls against Namibia, Ireland, and Thailand.

Her most memorable performance came against Ireland, where she dismantled their top order with exceptional bowling figures of 3/10. Norris also contributed with the bat, adding 39 runs to her team’s cause.

The January performances of these three players have not only been impressive individually but also crucial to the progress of their respective teams in the global qualifiers.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India. Photo credit: IANS

BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from all legends of the game, says Usman Tariq ahead of Pakistan's Super 8s match against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from legends of the game, says Tariq

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Abhishek Sharma’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face South Africa in their first match of Super 8s in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face SA in Super 8s opener (Preview)

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Smriti Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports